Sony’s trendy, compact full-frame mirrorless cameras have just dropped to the lowest price of the year
The Sony A7C II compact mirrorless camera has dropped to a new low price – the lowest of the year in the US and the lowest ever in the UK – and the A7CR is discounted too
Compact cameras are rising in both trends and price. That’s why, as a pro photographer, I think that if you don’t absolutely need to be able to slide a camera into your pocket, a compact mirrorless system with a pancake lens can offer more flexibility at a far better price.
One of the best examples of this is Sony’s compact rangefinder bodies that still manage to fit in full-frame sensors, the Sony A7C II and its high-resolution sibling, the A7CR. These cameras aren’t quite pocketable, but they both weigh less than a pound / 450g and, while you need to add a lens to that weight, it's still a highly portable camera.
The only way to get the 61MP full-frame sensor capability of the Sony A7CR in a smaller camera is with the Sony RX1R III, a compact camera that comes in at a pound / 456g, including its fixed lens.
The RX1R III sits at a luxury $5,098 / £4,100 price point, however. That's currently around $2,000 / £1,500 more than the A7CR and still more than $1,000 / £900 over the cost of the A7CR when factoring in the cost of a lens.
For photographers who don’t need 61MP, the 33MP A7C II is half the cost of the RX1R III, even when paired with a 28-60mm kit lens.
US Deal 🇺🇲
Sony’s most compact mirrorless cameras have just dropped to the lowest price that I’ve seen all year. According to US price trackers, the summer discounts on the A7C II and A7CR have even dipped below Black Friday 2025 prices, with the A7C II at $2,098 and the high-resolution sibling, the A7CR at $2,998. Both cameras are also eligible for $50 cashback.
That’s a rare $400 discount – $450 including the cash back – on two Sony cameras that have repeatedly returned to best-seller lists thanks to the mix of capabilities and portability.
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The Sony A7C II mixes a compact design with a 33MP sensor. Along with the streamlined design that still packs in a viewfinder and flip screen, autofocus performance is a key highlight.
The $400 discount is mixed with $50 cash back and free accessories, including an SD card. To keep it compact and still get some zoom, consider pairing it with the 28-60mm f/4-5.6 kit lens.
The high-resolution yet still compact Sony A7CR is a powerhouse mix of size and capabilities. The 61MP full-frame sensor delivers excellent detail. Autofocus is solid, and video is a nice 4K 60p.
The camera is $400 off, plus $50 cashback and a free SD card and bag. To keep the camera compact, consider pairing it with a smaller lens like the Sony 24mm f/2.8.
UK Deal 🇬🇧
In the UK, the Sony A7C II is at the lowest-ever price, based on data from Amazon price trackers. The compact mirrorless is £500 off at £1,599, plus there's a £100 cashback offer.
The high-resolution Sony A7CR is also steeply discounted, dropping by £200 to £2,599, plus there's a £200 cashback here too.
The Sony A7C II is a rather compact mirrorless considering that it still has a full-frame sensor and features like a viewfinder and tilt screen. Autofocus performance is a key highlight along with that 33MP sensor.
The £500 discount is the lowest price yet in the UK, plus there's a £100 cashback offer.
The Sony A7CR delivers a fantastic balance between size and capabilities. A 61MP full-frame sensor captures excellent detail, while autofocus performance is another key highlight.
The camera is £200 off, plus Sony has a £200 cashback offer going on.
Unlike popular advanced compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, the Sony A7C II and A7CR have larger full-frame sensors. Despite the cameras’ smaller designs, there’s still a viewfinder – something the smallest cameras like the GR IV don’t offer – it’s just tucked off into one corner, rangefinder-style. There’s still a decent-sized grip, too.
If you want a camera that slides into a pocket, the Sony A7C series isn’t it. But if you want a camera that’s light enough to sling around your neck all day, easily tucks into a purse or backpack with a protective sleeve, and still offers a lot of imaging power for the price, then the A7C II and A7CR are excellent options.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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