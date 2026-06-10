Compact cameras are rising in both trends and price. That’s why, as a pro photographer, I think that if you don’t absolutely need to be able to slide a camera into your pocket, a compact mirrorless system with a pancake lens can offer more flexibility at a far better price.

One of the best examples of this is Sony’s compact rangefinder bodies that still manage to fit in full-frame sensors, the Sony A7C II and its high-resolution sibling, the A7CR. These cameras aren’t quite pocketable, but they both weigh less than a pound / 450g and, while you need to add a lens to that weight, it's still a highly portable camera.

The Sony A7CR (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

The only way to get the 61MP full-frame sensor capability of the Sony A7CR in a smaller camera is with the Sony RX1R III, a compact camera that comes in at a pound / 456g, including its fixed lens.

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The Sony RX1R III (Image credit: James Artaius)

The RX1R III sits at a luxury $5,098 / £4,100 price point, however. That's currently around $2,000 / £1,500 more than the A7CR and still more than $1,000 / £900 over the cost of the A7CR when factoring in the cost of a lens.

For photographers who don’t need 61MP, the 33MP A7C II is half the cost of the RX1R III, even when paired with a 28-60mm kit lens.

US Deal 🇺🇲

Sony’s most compact mirrorless cameras have just dropped to the lowest price that I’ve seen all year. According to US price trackers , the summer discounts on the A7C II and A7CR have even dipped below Black Friday 2025 prices, with the A7C II at $2,098 and the high-resolution sibling, the A7CR at $2,998. Both cameras are also eligible for $50 cashback.

That’s a rare $400 discount – $450 including the cash back – on two Sony cameras that have repeatedly returned to best-seller lists thanks to the mix of capabilities and portability.

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$50 CASHBACK Save $400 Sony A7C II: was $2,498 now $2,098 at BHPhoto The Sony A7C II mixes a compact design with a 33MP sensor. Along with the streamlined design that still packs in a viewfinder and flip screen, autofocus performance is a key highlight. The $400 discount is mixed with $50 cash back and free accessories, including an SD card. To keep it compact and still get some zoom, consider pairing it with the 28-60mm f/4-5.6 kit lens. Read the full Sony A7C II review

UK Deal 🇬🇧

In the UK, the Sony A7C II is at the lowest-ever price, based on data from Amazon price trackers. The compact mirrorless is £500 off at £1,599, plus there's a £100 cashback offer.

The high-resolution Sony A7CR is also steeply discounted, dropping by £200 to £2,599, plus there's a £200 cashback here too.

Unlike popular advanced compact cameras like the Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV, the Sony A7C II and A7CR have larger full-frame sensors. Despite the cameras’ smaller designs, there’s still a viewfinder – something the smallest cameras like the GR IV don’t offer – it’s just tucked off into one corner, rangefinder-style. There’s still a decent-sized grip, too.

If you want a camera that slides into a pocket, the Sony A7C series isn’t it. But if you want a camera that’s light enough to sling around your neck all day, easily tucks into a purse or backpack with a protective sleeve, and still offers a lot of imaging power for the price, then the A7C II and A7CR are excellent options.

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