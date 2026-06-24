The steepest camera discounts are often on older models. But the best deals on Nikon cameras that I’ve seen so far during Prime Day aren’t on older cameras but on three of the imaging giant’s best mirrorless cameras.

The Nikon Z6 III, Z5 II, and Z8 have all dropped to the lowest price yet, according to Amazon price trackers. Those three cameras are among our most-recommended Nikon full-frame cameras, covering the span from beginner to serious professionals.

Nikon Z6 III: The best Nikon for most

The Z6 III is the Nikon that I would pick for myself – and the model that leads the list of the best Nikon cameras. The 24.5MP full-frame sensor captures excellent detail, yet offers an excellent balance between resolution, low-light performance, and speed.

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But the real reason that I’m drawn to the Z6 III is for the low-light autofocus. The Nikon Z6 III has class-leading low-light autofocus performance, which is rated down to an impressive -10EV. That’s also paired with impressive 20fps burst speeds, 6K60 video, and fantastic ergonomics with a comfortable grip, a flip screen, and a highly detailed viewfinder.

FREE MEMORY CARD Save $700 Nikon Z6 III: was $2,696 now $1,996 at Adorama A massive $700 discount brings the Nikon Z6 III down to its lowest price yet. While several retailers have the same discount, Adorama includes a free memory card and shoulder bag, so I'd pick it up from the reputable photo retailer instead of Amazon.

Nikon Z5 II: The best budget full-frame Nikon

The Z6 III’s impressive low-light autofocus and 24.5MP resolution surprisingly trickles down to Nikon’s most affordable full-frame camera, the Z5 II. Image quality and autofocus are going to be consistent between the two cameras.

What makes the Z5 II more affordable is that it’s not as fast because it doesn’t have the same partially stacked sensor design as the Z6 III. That drops down the burst speed to 11 fps mechanical and 15 fps electronic burst speed, so it’s not as good for sports and action.

The other genre that may want to spend more for the Z6 III instead is video, as the Z5 II tops out at 4K60p and crops the sensor in video mode as well.

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Save $250 Nikon Z5 II: was $1,846 now $1,596 at BHPhoto A $250 discount brings the Nikon Z5 II back down to its lowest ever price, matching its Black Friday deal. This is a deal that's available from several retailers, but photo specialtiy store adds a free SD card and shoulder bag.

The Nikon Z8: The best Nikon for pros (and action)

While the Z6 III is more than capable of pro portraits, for pros demanding the most speed and resolution, the Nikon Z8 is the way to go. The Nikon Z8 has the resolution and speed of the flagship Z9 but is packed into a smaller and more affordable body.

That gives the camera a 45.7MP full-frame sensor with 120fps bursts and a 493-point autofocus system that has ten different kinds of subject recognition. Complaints are minimal – the battery life could be better, and some competitors have even smarter autofocus systems. But for action and high resolution, both, the Z8 is an excellent camera.

Save $900 Nikon Z8: was $4,296 now $3,396 at BHPhoto Nikon's best pro camera is nearly $1,000 off right now, which brings the high-resolution mirrorless camera back down to its lowest recorded price. Again, this is a case where competitors have the better deal over the Prime Day sale, as B&H includes on of my favorite camera shoulder bags and an SD card for the same price.

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Browse more of the best Prime Day camera deals, or follow our live Prime Day deal coverage for the latest deals. Or, take a look at the best Nikon Z lenses to pair with a Nikon mirrorless.