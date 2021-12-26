Adobe student discount: what is it, how much, and how do you get it?

An Adobe Student discount isn't just small change: it can make a serious dent in the amount you pay for an all-Apps Creative Cloud subscription.

The amount of discount varies a little from time to time, and place to place. But at time of writing, you can save 62% in the US (down from $52.99 to $19.99 a month), 67% in the UK (down from £49.94 to £16.24 a month) and 71% in Australia (down from AU$76.99 to AU$21.99 a month). In this article, we explain who's eligible for an Adobe Student discount and how you can get one.

The first thing to note is that the Adobe Student discount applies to the Creative Cloud All-Apps subscription only. (For more details of what that includes, see our summary). It does NOT apply to single-app subscriptions, or other bundles such as a Photography Plan.

Secondly, remember that the Adobe Student discount applies for the first year only. You can still get a discount in your second year, but the price will go up. If you don't want that to happen, you'll need to cancel your subscription before the end of the year.

Who can get an Adobe Student discount?

To qualify for the student discount on Creative Cloud, you must be at least 13 years old and enrolled in one of the following institutions:

Any accredited public or private university or college, as long as your degree requires the equivalent of at least two years of full-time study. Full-time and part-time students are both eligible.

Any accredited public or private primary or secondary school providing full-time instruction.

Home-schooling

The Adobe student discount is also available to teachers, faculty, and staff at the above institutions, and to home school teachers.

How do you get the Adobe student discount?

To get the Adobe student discount on the Creative Cloud, you need to visit adobe.com/creativecloud/plans.html and log in with your Adobe ID. If you don't have an Adobe ID, don't worry: you can create one at account.adobe.com for free.

Near the top of the page (shown below) are four tabbed options: Individuals, Business, Students & Teachers, Schools & Universities. Choose the third option, 'Students & Teachers'.

On the next page, scroll down to the box titled 'Creative Cloud All Apps' and click the blue 'Buy now' button.

Follow the steps and enter your details until you reach the payment screen. There you'll be asked for your credit card details to pay for a Creative Cloud subscription at the student discount rate.

Now scroll down and double-check the summary, just so you're absolutely sure of the monthly amount you're agreeing to be taken from your card. Then click the blue button below it marked 'Continue to Verification'.

At the checkout, you’ll need to provide the name of your school and confirm whether you’re a student, teacher, or administrator. Proof of eligibility may be required after purchase. However, if you're in the US and use a school-issued email address during purchase, that won't be necessary.

Adobe Student Discount: how to prove your eligibility

To prove your eligibility, Adobe will request a document issued by the institution within the last six months, with your name, institution name, and current date.

Examples of acceptable documents include a school ID card, report card, transcript, tuition bill or statement. Home-schooled students may supply a dated copy of a letter of intent to home school; current membership ID to a homeschool association, or dated proof of purchase of curriculum for the current school year.

If you're a teacher or education worker, you'll be asked to present ID that includes your name, the date, and the name of your employer, or an official document. The latter may include, for example, an institutional paycheck stub, or a letter on official letterhead from the registrar.

If necessary, Adobe are happy for you to cross out any sensitive information such as pay amounts, grades, or social security numbers.

What can you get with an Adobe student discount?

The Adobe student discount gets you more than 60% off a Creative Cloud All-Apps subscription. This is a suite of 20+ industry leading apps for a range of creative disciplines including photography, video, design, web, UX and social media. You also get access to services that help these apps work together efficiently and smoothly, including Adobe Apps, Adobe Fonts and cloud storage for your projects.

The best known apps in the Adobe Creative Cloud include:



Adobe Photoshop : the industry-leading image editor also offers graphic design, web prototyping and 3D modelling features

the industry-leading image editor also offers graphic design, web prototyping and 3D modelling features Adobe Lightroom : modernised and updated version of the popular image organisation and editing software

modernised and updated version of the popular image organisation and editing software Adobe Lightroom Classic : the original version of Lightroom, which some photographers still prefer to use

the original version of Lightroom, which some photographers still prefer to use Adobe After Effects : software used throughout the entertainment industries for motion graphics, compositing and VFX

software used throughout the entertainment industries for motion graphics, compositing and VFX Adobe Premiere Pro : Cutting edge video editing tool, widely used in the film and TV industry, and professional YouTubers

Cutting edge video editing tool, widely used in the film and TV industry, and professional YouTubers Adobe Premiere Rush : Simplified and easy-to-use video editing for desktop and mobile

Simplified and easy-to-use video editing for desktop and mobile Adobe Illustrator: the industry-leading vector editor, used for creating everything from simple icons to detailed illustration

the industry-leading vector editor, used for creating everything from simple icons to detailed illustration Adobe InDesign: desktop publishing software used through the media industries

desktop publishing software used through the media industries Adobe XD: software for web and app prototyping

software for web and app prototyping Adobe Substance: a relatively new tool allowing you to create 3D content, AR experiences and virtual photography

a relatively new tool allowing you to create 3D content, AR experiences and virtual photography Adobe Dimension: software for mocking up, compositing and rendering photorealistic 3D images

The other apps included in the Creative Cloud are:

Acrobat Pro

Animate

Dreamweaver

Dimension

Audition

InCopy

Character Animator

Capture

Fresco

Bridge

Photoshop Express

Photoshop Camera

Media Encoder

Aero

Lightroom Web

Adobe Scan

Fill & Sign

Acrobat Reader

If you're unsure whether you want Creative Cloud, even with the huge student discount, then you can always take out a seven-day free trial to take it for a spin first.

