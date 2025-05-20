After increasing the prices of Lightroom and Photoshop plans earlier this year, Adobe will once again be increasing prices – but this time, for All App subscribers. Adobe will be raising the cost of the All App Plan beginning in June. However, unlike with the Photography Plan increase, the price increase isn’t just for new subscribers but includes existing users as well. The pricing change only applies to North America "at this time", we are told..

Beginning on June 17, the All Apps Creative Cloud plan for individuals in the US, Canada, and Mexico will increase from US$59.99 a month to US$69.99 a month. With the price increase, the Creative Cloud All Apps plan has also been renamed to Creative Cloud Pro.

The cost of the Photography Plan, which increased earlier this year, and Single App plans are not changing at this time. Adobe says that there will be no price increases outside of North America for the All Apps plan at this time.

While the price change is only for the All Apps plan, Adobe will also reduce the number of generative credits included with the Photography Plans from 100 per month to 25. The change is for new subscribers and begins for those who sign up on or after June 17. Once generative credits are used up, creatives have to purchase more if they wish to continue using features like Generative Fill and Generative Expand before the credits renew the following month.

With Adobe’s previous price increase on Photography Plans earlier this year, the software giant allowed existing customers to stay locked into their current price, adjusting the cost of the Lightroom-Photoshop plan for new subscribers.

However, Adobe isn’t taking the same approach to the All Apps plan price increase. New subscribers will see the price increase on and after June 17. Existing customers will be charged the new rate whenever their current one-year plan renews. Adobe emails customers 30 days before that plan renewal to allow for changes. Subscribers can also locate the renewal date by logging in to their account online and navigating to the Plans & Payment section.

While existing customers won’t be able to keep their rate, Adobe is introducing a new plan that only existing customers can opt for that will reduce the monthly cost, but also reduce some of the perks. Creative Cloud Standard will cost $54.99 a month, which is $5 less than the current All Apps Plan and $15 less than the increased price that will come into play mid-June.

The largest difference between the $54.99 Creative Cloud Standard and the soon-to-be $69.99 Pro is in AI. The higher cost plan includes unlimited standard generative AI credits for photos and 4,000 premium generative credits for video and audio. The Standard plan includes only 25 generative credits per month for images, and no generative video or audio features at all. The Standard Plan also doesn’t include the moodboarding app Firefly Boards, nor the choice to use non-Adobe AI models such as OpenAI and Google Imagen.

Adobe will continue to offer a reduced rate for the Creative Cloud Pro plans for students and teachers at $29.99 per month for the first year and $39.99 per month for the second year. Adobe will not offer a discounted student Creative Cloud Standard plan.

Beginning May 15, Adobe also gave Creative Cloud All Apps users in North America an increased 4,000 premium generative credits, which are the credits used for video and audio generation. Adobe says this allows customers to try out the benefits that will be part of the Pro plan before deciding whether or not to choose the Standard or Pro options.

As before, both the Creative Cloud Standard and Creative Cloud Pro are annual contracts billed monthly, which means that users can pay per month but face early cancellation fees if they leave the Adobe system before one year is up. Users can also opt to pay for one full year at once, which will be $599.88 per year for Creative Cloud Standard and $779.99 for Creative Cloud Pro.

When Adobe raised the price of the Photography Plans earlier this year, many photographers commented asking if they could keep the old price if they didn’t use the AI, which was one of the reasons Adobe cited for the price increase. The price change on the All Apps plan seems to follow that line of thought, giving subscribers an option to keep a lower rate but forgoing many of the AI tools.

AI is notorious for being power-hungry, requiring data centers that are costly to run. However, Adobe reported record revenue for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a 10 percent year-over-year growth. During the report, Adobe set a goal of increasing subscriptions from $5.375 billion to $5.425 billion.

Adobe estimated that around 75 percent of monthly active users on Photoshop have used Firefly AI.

