If you're not sure how to download Photoshop, or whether Photoshop is the right photo editing program for you, there’s a simple (and free) way to find out!

Adobe Photoshop CC is one of the most powerful bits of photo editing software out there. Here's how to download Photoshop, and try out the program for yourself. We've also written plenty of Photoshop tutorials (opens in new tab) including 100 Photoshop tips (opens in new tab) covering almost everything you'd need to know.

Photoshop CC (opens in new tab) is the world’s most famous image editor and is used by professional photographers, artists and illustrators the world over. For photographers, its strengths are not just its sheer image-editing power and control, but the huge range of tutorials, plug-ins and expert know-how that surrounds it.

But you can no longer buy a Photoshop license for a single one-off fee. Instead, it’s only available via one of Adobe’s subscription plans (there’s more on these below). The ‘CC’ in the name indicates that it’s part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud system.

So does that mean you have to pay before you try it? No! Adobe offers a 7-day free trial for its subscription plans, which should give you time to try out Photoshop properly. At the end of the trial period you can simply stop using Photoshop and cancel your subscription, or do nothing and have your subscription start automatically.

So here’s how to download Photoshop and try it free for 7 days.

(opens in new tab) Download the Adobe Photoshop CC free trial now (opens in new tab)

Just choose the Adobe subscription plan you'd like to try and download the software. The Photoshop CC trial is fully functional and not limited in any way. Simply cancel your subscription before the end of the 7 day trial if you don't want to proceed, or the subscription will be activated automatically.

1. How to download Photoshop now

The advantage of Adobe's subscription plans is not just that you pay a whole lot less up front, but that you get a constant stream of free updates – like the latest Object Selection Tool. (Image credit: Adobe)

(opens in new tab)

Click this link (opens in new tab) to start your free trial. You’ll be offered a choice of subscription plans for your 7-day trial, including the Adobe Photography Plan, Photoshop only or Adobe’s all apps plan. You will have to enter your card or PayPal details, but you won’t be charged until the end of the 7-day trial period. If you decide not to go ahead at the end of the trial, you’ll need to cancel your subscription online or via Adobe’s customer support.

2. How to choose an Adobe subscription plan

When you sign up for a free trial you'll need to choose a subscription plan to try out. Here are the choices (just to recap, you won't actually be charged until the trial period ends):

Photography Plan: $9.99/£9.98 per month (opens in new tab)

This is by far the best choice for photographers. It includes not just Photoshop CC but Lightroom CC and Lightroom Classic CC too, so you’re getting two professional programs for the price of one subscription.

Photoshop: $20.99/£19.97 per month (opens in new tab)

You CAN get Photoshop on its own as one of Adobe’s single app plans, but it makes no sense financially because single app subscriptions cost twice as much as the Photography Plan.

Creative Cloud All Apps: $52.99/£49.94 per month (opens in new tab)

With this subscription you get access to all of Adobe’s professional apps. For regular photographers this is overkill, but for anyone who also works with video, web and print design and illustration, this could be the plan to go for.

3. How to buy Photoshop

At the end of the 7-day trial period your subscription will start automatically and there’s nothing else you need to do. If you decide not to subscribe, you will need to cancel your subscription online or via Adobe customer services.

If you're a student you can make great savings on the Creative Cloud All Apps plan. (Image credit: Adobe)

(opens in new tab)

Adobe discounts for students

You can get the Creative Cloud All Apps plan at a substantially discounted price of $19.99/16.24 per month (including a first year discount, changing to $29.99/£25.28 after that), but you do have to be aged 13 or over and able to provide documentary evidence of your student status.

(opens in new tab) See the full range of Creative Cloud plans (opens in new tab)

We recommend the Photography Plan for photographers because it offers spectacular value for money and includes not just Photoshop but Lightroom too. There's also a substantial educational discount on Adobe's All Apps plan for students, with a further reduction for the first year.

Photoshop Elements shares the same name as Photoshop CC, but its a separate program outside the Creative Cloud system and aimed at editing novices. (Image credit: Adobe)

What about Photoshop Elements?

Adobe's Photoshop Elements (opens in new tab) is a separate product to Photoshop and not part of the Creative Cloud system. You can buy Photoshop Elements with a one-off payment from Adobe or resellers. Photoshop Elements is designed for beginners and ‘memory keepers’, however, and does not offer the same professional tools and features as Photoshop CC. Compare them easily with our Photoshop vs Photoshop Elements guide (opens in new tab).

Today's best Adobe Photoshop Elements 2021 deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $99.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Reduced Price (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $149.99 (opens in new tab) $101.93 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab) Show More Deals

What are the best Photoshop alternatives?

There certainly are! See our guide to the best photo editing software (opens in new tab) to get an idea of what’s out there, and how different software publishers approach photo-editing. Photoshop might be the best-known photo editor, but there are plenty of very strong rivals.

Read more:

• The best photo editing software (opens in new tab) today

• Read our photography tutorials (opens in new tab) on every subject under (and including) the sun!

• Short on cash? Check out the best free photo editing software (opens in new tab) right now