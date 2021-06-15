The best ultrawide monitor in 2021: expand your photo editing horizons

Welcome to our guide to the best ultrawide monitors for photo editing. Ultrawide monitors offer huge amounts of screen real estate, which makes them ideal for photographers.

A wide screen allows you to open up multiple windows on the display, without them being hidden behind each other. And when using Photoshop, or other editing app, you can see all your tools and palettes neatly around your workspace. This makes multitasking much easier; enabling you to view and edit photographs all

First of all, let's explain what makes a monitor ultrawide. Traditional widescreen monitors have an aspect ratio of 16:9 (see our guide to conventional 16:9 monitors for photo editing). However, ultrawide monitors have a 21:9 aspect ratio. So, while they are the same height, they are much wider, giving you a lot more space to work on without having to set up multiple monitors on the same desk. There are also an increasing number of monitors that have even wider aspect ratios of 32:9.

Traditionally, people would use multiple monitors to achieve this kind of desktop real estate. However, that approach has its drawbacks. First of all, buying multiple monitors can be expensive. They also take up more room on your desk, as each one has its own stand, and will trail its cables and leads from your PC. A one-screen solution is neater - and often much more affordable.

There's also the fact that when side-by-side, you'll have the edges of each monitor breaking up the image. With an ultrawide monitor, that's not a problem.

What to look for in an ultrawide monitor

On the hunt for the best ultrawide monitor for photographers? There are a few things you should bear in mind. The first one is size. Due to the wide aspect ratio, you'll want a large monitor to ensure that the vertical height of the screen isn't too short. Look for one that's at least 34 inches wide.

You'll also want to make sure the monitor has a high resolution. While some ultrawide monitors come with 2,560 x 1,080 resolutions, we find the 1,080 vertical resolution to be too low, leading to the monitors feeling more cramped. If your budget stretches to it, we'd suggest going for 3,440 x 1,440 at a minimum.

We should also note that many of the ultrawide monitors on this page are gaming monitors – as the ultrawide format lends itself well to immersive gaming. That doesn't mean you should skip them if you have no interest in games, as many gaming-orientated features, such as high contrast ratios, wide color gamuts and low latency can also be beneficial to photo and video editing.

Best ultrawide monitor in 2021

(Image credit: BenQ)

The BenQ EX3501R is our pick for the best ultrawide monitor for photographers. Its 3,440 x 1,440 resolution gives you a huge desktop to work on, and its 2,500:1 contrast leads to bright and vibrant images. It also supports HDR (High Dynamic Range), which is still a rarity with ultrawide monitors. Crucially, this monitor has 100% sRGB support, making it a great choice for photographers and digital creatives.

(Image credit: Asus)

2. Asus Designo Curve MX38VC A brilliant ultrawide monitor for creatives Specifications Screen size: 37.5-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3,840 x 1,600 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Response time: 5ms G2G (grey-to-grey) Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: 1.07 million colors Weight: 9.9kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Prime $2,009.98 View at Amazon 2 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + 4K and Ultrawide + Built-in Qi wireless charging Reasons to avoid - No HDR

The Asus Designo Curve MX38VC is an excellent ultrawide monitor for photographers, thanks in part to its impressive colour accuracy and high resolution. It's got a stylish design that will ensure it fits in with most modern studios, and while it doesn't offer HDR like the BenQ EX3501R, it's still capable of breathtaking image quality. Built-in Qi wireless charging for smartphones is another excellent bonus.

(Image credit: AOC)

3. AOC Agon Curved Ultrawide AG353UCG A fast, color-accurate, ultrawide option Specifications Screen size: 35-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 Brightness: 1000 cd/m2 Refresh rate: 200Hz Response time: 2ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 2,500:1 Color support: sRGB 100% Weight: 13.75kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon Reasons to buy + 95% AdobeRGB coverage + Up to 200Hz refresh rate + Huge 1000 cd/m2 brightness Reasons to avoid - Thick bezels - Very expensive - Not IPS

The AOC Agon Curved Ultrawide AG353UCG is, like many ultrawide monitors, primarily a gaming monitor. And while its design might put some people off (this monitor is all sharp edges and glowing RGB lighting), the screen itself would definitely suit photographers looking for a large monitor to work on. It has a high 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, decent 2,500:1 contrast ratio and high 200Hz refresh rate. This makes it feel fast, smooth and responsive when in use. The impressive 95% AdobeRGB color space coverage is another nice feature to have for serious image editing.

(Image credit: Samsung)

If you're looking for the widest ultrawide monitor on the market today, the huge Samsung CHG90 QLED is the one to get. At 49.5 inches it'll take up your entire desk, but the amount of workspace it offers is unbeatable. It has a staggering 3,840 x 1080 resolution and HDR support, so you'll be able to work on multiple photos or videos at once, safe in the knowledge they'll all look fantastic on screen. This is expensive, but worth the money if you want a huge canvas to work on.

(Image credit: MSI)

The MSI Optix MPG341CQR has made its way onto this list of best ultrawide monitors for photographers thanks in part to its use of VA panel technology. This offers more vibrant colors and better contrast when compared to an IPS screen, resulting in an impressive 3000:1 contrast ratio. The screen also covers 100% of the sRGB color space, and its 400-nit max brightness is particularly high. Overall, this is an excellent ultrawide monitor for photographers, and it's reasonably well priced considering the specifications you get.

(Image credit: Alienware)

6. Alienware AW3418DW This monitor is showing its age, but is still very good Specifications Screen size: 34-inch Aspect ratio: 21:9 Resolution: 3,440 x 1,440 Brightness: 300 cd/m2 Refresh rate: 120Hz Response time: 4ms Viewing angle: 178/178 Contrast ratio: 1,000:1 Color support: sRGB 100% Weight: 11.8kg TODAY'S BEST DEALS $1,599.99 View at Amazon 872 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Reasons to buy + Excellent display + G-Sync Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Dell is well known for producing excellent monitors, so its no surprise that its gaming brand Alienware is also a dab-hand at making screens. While the Alienware AW3418DW has been out for a while now, it's still one of the best ultrawide monitors money can buy – for both gamers and photographers. Alienware's a premium brand, so the price can be a bit high. However, for your money you do get a stunning high-resolution panel with 100% sRGB coverage and a gorgeous design that's not too garish (as some gaming monitors can be) – and there are some nice deals to be had now that it has been out for a while.

Read more

The best monitors for photo editing

The best photo editing tools and accessories

What to look for when choosing a monitor

Best USB-C monitors for photo editing

Everything photographers need to work from home

Best broadband deals in the UK in 2021

Best webcam for home working