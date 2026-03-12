You can catch Bokeh Face LIVE at The Photography & Video Show on the Photo Live Stage this weekend!

You’ve unsubscribed from our YouTube channel, you’ve unfollowed us on Instagram, and you’ve cancelled your Spotify subscription – but you’re not getting away from the Bokeh Face boys that easily! That’s because we’re bringing you Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast LIVE at The Photography & Video Show on Saturday 14, Sunday 15, and Monday 16 on the Photo Live Stage.

That’s right, Bokeh Face will be delivered to a live audience, with no sneaky cuts or last-minute edits, pure unfiltered photography discussion. We’ll be bringing a Photography & Video Show spin to the familiar Bokeh Face formula, so expect us to chat and argue about the most exciting things we’ve seen at the show.

And as always, we’ll be debating industry hot topics, regaling you with photography anecdotes, and helping you solve any camera problems you might have.

Bokeh Face times (Photo Live Stage)

Saturday March 14 – 16:00-16:30

Sunday March 15 – 10:30-11:00

Monday March 16 – 11:45-12:15

Bokeh Face is hosted by Digital Camera World’s very own editor in chief, James Artaius, who will be joined by podcast regulars, Chris George , and Mike Harris. But rather than our traditional two-person discussions, all three will take to the stage, so expect even less direction and even more chaos than usual!

Why listen to the Bokeh Face team? Well, experienced journalist and photographer James has stood at the Digital Camera World helm for over seven years, but started working in the photography industry back in 2014, where he shot ad campaigns for Olympus and a huge range of global clients.

Chris has been an enduring presence on the website ever since its launch in 2017, and has been writing about photography for over 30 years, having edited a huge range of photography publications, including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Professional Photography, What Camera, and Digital Camera Magazine. He’s even authored books on photography.

And as for Mike, he studied photography at college before breaking into the industry as part of Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content-marketing team. From there, he spent years at N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine, rising to deputy editor, before making the transition to this website in 2024.

Together, the trio’s knowledge spans the width and breadth of the photography industry, from portraits to wildlife, landscapes to sports, film to mirrorless, and photo to video, accumulated through hundreds of real-world shoots and gear reviews. If you’re a photography nerd, a working professional, or just getting started, you’ve come to the right place.

Can't make The Photography & Video Show? You can listen to Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast on all major podcast platforms.

