These are probably the best cheap drones to get started with in 2026, and I've tested lots

News
By published

The DJI Neo and Neo 2 are amazing – cheap yet full of AI power, but there are tons of options. What is the best (and cheapest) way to get your first drone for you and the kids?

DJI Neo drone
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

The DJI Neo is a brilliant drone, but there is a lot of choice. It's a drone you can buy for surprisingly little money and get amazing tech – it can take off from your hand, follow you using AI and take pictures, and land again. Even the base model will do that, but with discounts across (almost) all the range, are there good reasons to spend a bit more? As DCW's "Mr Drone", here are my thoughts...

How do I learn more about drones?

I keep a guide to the best drones for beginners (where the Neo features very well given its combination of value, safety, and features) and the best drones for kids.

TOPICS
Adam Juniper
Adam Juniper
Managing Editor

With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones. 


Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones. 


He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.