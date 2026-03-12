These are probably the best cheap drones to get started with in 2026, and I've tested lots

The drone as described above is brilliant and flexible, and you can launch it from your hand and have it follow you and record you before landing back on your hand, or you can get more precise controls via your phone. If you aren't interested in long range flying or FPV just yet this bundle just gives you extra batteries for more flight fun.

Controller: 📱Your Phone

Batteries: 3 🔋🔋🔋

Optional in this deal:

🎮 Controller ❌

🕹️ FPV controller ❌

🥽 Goggles ❌