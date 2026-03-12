These are probably the best cheap drones to get started with in 2026, and I've tested lots
The DJI Neo and Neo 2 are amazing – cheap yet full of AI power, but there are tons of options. What is the best (and cheapest) way to get your first drone for you and the kids?
The DJI Neo is a brilliant drone, but there is a lot of choice. It's a drone you can buy for surprisingly little money and get amazing tech – it can take off from your hand, follow you using AI and take pictures, and land again. Even the base model will do that, but with discounts across (almost) all the range, are there good reasons to spend a bit more? As DCW's "Mr Drone", here are my thoughts...
As cheap as a 'real' drone gets, the Neo is just 135g yet it hovers automatically, has a self-levelling camera 4K camera that takes truly impressive smooth footage, and you can safely launch it from and land it into your hand. AI subject tracking caps that list.
Controller: 📱Your Phone!
Batteries: 1 🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ❌
🕹️ FPV controller ❌
🥽 Goggles ❌
A fresh new model brings a price increase but some refinements. A new OLED screen on the front makes it even easier to initiate automated "follow-me" style flights, while the battery life is even better at up to 19 minutes. 4K 60fps video is smoother, too, thanks to the upgrade to a 2-axis gimbal (from 1).
Controller: 📱Your Phone!
Batteries: 1 🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ❌
🕹️ FPV controller ❌
🥽 Goggles ❌
Not just the brilliant 4K palm-launched mini drone with AI smarts described elsewhere, but a traditional drone remote control (with the jaunty name RC-N3) that mans you can fly it much further than your phone's wi-fi range, plus 3 batteries and a clever charging hub that means you don't need to remember to swap them!
Controller: 📱Your Phone OR 🎮 RC Controller
Batteries: 3 🔋🔋🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ✅
🕹️ FPV controller ❌
🥽 Goggles ❌
Controller: 📱Your Phone OR 🎮 RC Controller
Batteries: 3 🔋🔋🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ✅
🕹️ FPV controller ✅
🥽 Goggles ✅
The drone as described above is brilliant and flexible, and you can launch it from your hand and have it follow you and record you before landing back on your hand, or you can get more precise controls via your phone. If you aren't interested in long range flying or FPV just yet this bundle just gives you extra batteries for more flight fun.
Controller: 📱Your Phone
Batteries: 3 🔋🔋🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ❌
🕹️ FPV controller ❌
🥽 Goggles ❌
Closely related to the Neo, in that it is what the industry calls a "Cinewhoop" style frame, this is a much more powerful drone for people taking things vey seriously. The Neo drones can be controlled this way – through goggles that let you sit in the 'cockpit' – but the Avata 2 is like doing that and kicking in a powerful jet at the same time. Jump straight into the acrobatics (but leave out the follow-me tracking modes).
Controller: 📱Your Phone
Batteries: 3 🔋🔋🔋
Optional in this deal:
🎮 Controller ✅
🕹️ FPV controller ✅
🥽 Goggles ✅
How do I learn more about drones?
I keep a guide to the best drones for beginners (where the Neo features very well given its combination of value, safety, and features) and the best drones for kids.
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
