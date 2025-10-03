The Digital Camera World podcast is here! Welcome to Bokeh Face

It's official: Digital Camera World has a podcast, and the first episode is live now!

We're proud to introduce Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast – live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from all your favorite podcast services (we'll be live on Apple and Spotify in the next few days).

New episodes of Bokeh Face will stream bi-weekly, every other Friday – so you can tune into our next episode on Friday October 17.

The show is hosted by myself, James Artaius, Editor in Chief of Digital Camera World, with Content Director Chris George and How To Editor Mike Harris joining me on alternating episodes.

Each episode we'll debate a hot topic in the imaging industry, in our In Focus segment, before diving into our camera bag to look at what we've been shooting with in our Gear Up section, and finally helping solve some common camera and shooting problems in our Trouble Shooting guide.

(To the last point, if you've had any trouble shooting with your camera, or you've got any technical queries or other issues you'd like help with, please let us know at bokehface@futurenet.com and we'll help if we can!)

You can watch the first episode right here:

Half-frame is back, but did we ask for it? • Canon PowerShot V1 • Depth of field with small sensors - YouTube Watch On

ABOVE: Watch the debut of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World Podcast

In our first episode, Chris and talk about the unlikely comeback of half-frame cameras like the Fujifilm X-Half and Pentax 17 – and, as two longtime shooters who remember (and owned) half-frame film cameras, we also ponder whether anyone actually asked for the format to make a return.

Then we move onto the topic of compact cameras, putting Canon's PowerShot V1 under the spotlight. This powerhouse portable camera marked Canon's return to the sector with its first compact in years. It may not have been the camera we really expected, but it signposts an interesting direction for the future… or at least, the future that Canon sees!

Finally, we dive into the sticky subject of achieving shallow depth of field on smaller sensors like you find in APS-C and Micro Four Thirds cameras. We dispel some notions about crop sensor cameras, and I have a mini meltdown about full frame snobbery!

You can watch the entire episode in the embedded video above (hit the Like, Subscribe and Notification buttons on our YouTube channel to get reminders of new episodes!) and again – we're also available on your podcast outlets of choice, with Apple and Spotify going live in the next few days.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the show!

