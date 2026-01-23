8K cameras: fool's gold? Leica Q3 Monochrom: the ultimate street compact camera? Does your memory card REALLY matter? It's the new Bokeh Face podcast!

The new episode of Bokeh Face: The Digital Camera World podcast is now live on our YouTube channel and available to stream from Spotify, Apple Podcasts and all your favorite podcast services.

New episodes of Bokeh Face are released bi-weekly, every other Friday, so our next episode will be released on February 06.

DCW's Content Director, Chris George, joins me, James Artaius, DCW Editor in Chief, for our trusty format where we discuss a burning issue in the camera world, dive into our kit bag to chat about what we've been shooting with, then troubleshoot a technical or creative camera issue.

You can watch the episode in full below:

8K cameras: fool's gold? • Leica Q3 Monochrom • Does your memory card REALLY matter? - YouTube Watch On

In Focus this episode, James and Chris debate whether anyone truly needs an 8K camera. You don't need it today and it has a knock-on effect for your lenses, memory card, computer, storage, workflow… but is future-proofing your footage worth it?

Then in our Gear Up segment, we play with Leica's Q3 Monochrom – a $7,800 camera that only shoots in black-and-white and can't change lenses. And yet, it might just be the best camera for street photography that anyone has ever made…

And wrapping things up in our Trouble Shooting section, we discuss whether your memory card really matters. Can you just buy the cheap $10 one off Amazon, or should you invest in an expensive $200 card? Here's why there's more to memory cards than just the format.

We'd love to hear your thoughts and feedback on the show, along with any questions or troubleshooting queries you might have, so please get in touch with us at bokehface@futurenet.com. We hope you enjoy the episode!

Check out all our previous episodes of Bokeh Face, take a look at the best 8K cameras, read my full Leica Q3 Monochrom review