Running for the Wildlife category win – and maybe even the overall LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 – this image showcases truly award-worthy qualities

The photograph captures a tense wildlife interaction between a griffon vulture and a golden jackal in the mountains of Bulgaria, has been shortlisted for the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards – and it could be one of the competition's standout winners.

Join the announcement (Image credit: Future) LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards will be announced on Sunday March 15, 2026, from 14:00 to 14:45 on the Creator Stage at the Photography & Video Show. For more info, visit the show's website.

Photographer Tim Munsey froze a dramatic, split-second moment as the vulture asserted dominance over the jackal. The scale and power of the vulture, contrasted with the jackal's numble reaction, make this image a striking example of wildlife photography at its finest.

The winners will be announced at The Photography & Video Show 2026 in Birmingham – and yes, photography fans can watch the action unfold in person! In the meantime, let's take a look at why this photograph is a top contender.

Article continues below

Finalist in the category: Wildlife

Naughty Jackal by Tim Munsey

Tech info

Gear: Sony A9 III + FE 600mm F4 GM OSS

Exposure: 1/500 sec, f/4, ISO 5000

Munsey gives shooting insights: "A griffonvulture scolds a golden jackal high in the mountains of Bulgaria. Taken at the break of dawn with a Sony A9M3 and 600mm f/4, low light, low shutter speed (1/500th), enough speed to capture detail but blur the strike motion.

"The area is being used as part of a conservation project to reintroduce black vultures. The food given out attracts other species, hence this meeting of species. The jackal leaves unharmed. I like the way the image shows the impressive size of the vulture."

Why it could win

Close up of Naughty Jackal (Image credit: Tim Munsey)

1. Extraordinary behavioral moment

The photo freezes a dramatic confrontation between a griffon vulture and a golden jackal competing for food. Capturing such a rare interspecies interaction requires both patience and perfect timing.

2. Powerful visual drama and tension

The vulture's wings are fully spread as it strikes downward, creating a sense of dominance and imminent impact. The jackal's defensive posture intensifies the narrative, turning the image into a moment of raw wildlife tension.

3. Strong composition and sense of scale

The framing highlights the enormous wingspan and presence of the culture compared with the jackal. This visual contrast immediately communicates the power imbalance between the two animals.

4. Conservation and ecological storytelling

Taking at a feeding site connected to culture conservation efforts, the image reveals how restoration projects influence wildlife behavior. It goes beyond aesthetics by documenting real ecological interactions with a recovering ecosystem.

The LCE POTY Awards

The LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 Awards, organized by photo retailer London Camera Exchange, celebrate outstanding photography across 14 diverse categories, including landscape, portrait, macro, street, and more.

Open to photographers of all experience levels, the free-to-enter competition features a £10,000 prize fund, a People's Choice Award, and an Emerging Talent Award.

You might like...

Browse the best professional cameras, the best photography lighting kits, and the best photo editing software.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from March to July.