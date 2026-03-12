The Fujifilm compact camera is becoming a cult classic – and it's now got a £200 price drop!

Fujifilm's X-Half is one of the most fun compact cameras launched in the last year – and now it is available at the lowest price we have seen it so far, selling for just £499 in Amazon's spring sale - knocking £200 off the RRP.

For a camera that’s all about shooting for pleasure rather than chasing specs, that’s a genuinely attractive saving – and one that makes this already distinctive compact far easier to justify as an everyday carry or creative sidekick.

Compact camera deal Save 29% (£200) Fujifilm X Half: was £699 now £499 at Amazon The Fujifilm X Half is a digital "half frame" compact camera, but it's packed with features that make it feel more like film, including a "film" advance lever and Fujifilm's famous film simulations. There are some limitations – like no RAW shooting – but it's a fun little camera for that retro feel and bags of style.

The Fujifilm X-Half has always stood apart by design. Inspired by half-frame film cameras, it embraces a vertical shooting format that feels perfectly tuned for modern storytelling, while still nodding firmly to Fujifilm’s analog heritage. It’s a camera that encourages you to think differently about composition, framing and rhythm, rather than rattling through shots on autopilot.

In the hand, the X-Half feels light, compact and refreshingly uncomplicated. This isn’t a camera built to replace a flagship mirrorless body – it’s designed to be carried everywhere and used instinctively.

Fujifilm’s Film Simulations play a huge role in its appeal, delivering color and character straight out of the camera, and reducing the need to sit behind a screen tweaking files later.

That simplicity is very much part of the charm. With a fixed prime lens and pared-back controls, the X-Half invites you to slow down and enjoy the process of making photographs again. It’s ideal for travel, daily walks, family moments or personal projects where spontaneity matters more than technical perfection.

At £499, the X-Half becomes a far more compelling proposition. You’re not just buying a camera, you’re buying into a shooting experience that prioritizes creativity and enjoyment. It’s particularly appealing for photographers who already own larger systems but want something smaller, lighter and more playful alongside their main kit.

Deals like this don’t tend to linger for long, especially on cameras that offer something genuinely different. If you’ve been curious about the Fujifilm X-Half or looking for a compact camera that reignites the fun of photography, this £200 price drop makes now a very good time to jump in.

