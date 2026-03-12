The Best bird feeder cameras record your sighting with AI and identify 6000+ species - and they start at just £81!
AI-powered bird feeder cameras start from just £81 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.
Smart bird feeder cameras have become remarkably advanced in recent years, with modern models now using AI technology capable of identifying more than 6,000 bird species automatically, right to your phone!
Once simple novelty gadgets, these smart feeders can now record video, send instant alerts to your phone, and even catalog visiting wildlife through dedicated apps - heck, you can even livestream your garden visitors to YouTube or Facebook on some models!
Better still, during the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, some of the best bird feeder cameras start from just £81, making it easier than ever to turn your garden into a front-row seat for birdwatching.
