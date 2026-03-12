If you’ve ever wanted to produce exhibition-quality prints, but either don’t know where to start or simply want to up your game, you can join talented luxury wedding photographer and Canon Emeritus Ambassador, Sanjay Jogia, at The Photography & Video Show for an exciting masterclass in fine-art printing.

Capture to Fine Art Print: A complete pro workflow with Sanjay Jogia (Stand E90) is an information-rich, two-hour live session where Sanjay will journey through his cutting-edge professional photographic workflow, from RAW capture to the creation of an exhibition-quality fine-art print, live. While also inviting attendees to have a go themselves.

Capture to Fine Art Print: A complete pro workflow with Sanjay Jogia (Stand E90)

Saturday, 14 March | 11:00 - 13:00*

Sunday, 15 March | 14:00 - 16:00*

Monday, 16 March | 14:00 - 16:00*

Tuesday, 17 March | 11:00 - 13:00*

*Tickets are £49 from the Show box office at the NEC

(Image credit: Sanjay Jogia)

Throughout the masterclass, Sanjay will photograph a professional model and member of the Birmingham Royal Ballet, before divulging his step-by-step process to select, prepare, and produce a physical fine-art print. The audience will journey through his precise RAW processing regime, refined retouching workflow, and full colour-management process, before arriving at the finished article, a stunning gallery-ready print.

This masterclass is an opportunity to gain some practical experience, too. Attendees will be invited to photograph the model using their own cameras (or Sanjay’s) and to have their images printed during the session. This is also an opportunity to learn about the equipment required for producing such high-quality prints.

Sanjay will be working with professional Canon printers, premium Canson Infinity fine-art papers, and precisely calibrated, pro-grade EIZO monitors. Ultimately, you might be surprised how simple Sanjay’s capture-to-print process really is. Please note that the model will not be styled as a dancer; this is to allow for a more transferable workflow that’s easier to apply to multiple disciplines, rather than focusing on a very specific genre.

Back in 2007, London-based Sanjay left behind a career in architecture to focus on his photography business, Eye Jogia, where he has photographed some of the most luxurious weddings spanning the globe. When he’s not photographing weddings, he’s educating and mentoring the next generation of photographers, judging competitions, and carrying out his duties as a brand ambassador.

But he’s not just the man behind the camera; he’s also an experienced printer who’s been producing his own fine-art physical prints since 2016. If you’re interested in portraiture, wedding photography, or simply printing to a high standard and are attending The Photography & Video Show, make sure you secure your place on Capture to Fine Art Print: A complete pro workflow with Sanjay Jogia, today.

