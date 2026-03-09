From "When digital cameras were just a dream" to "Casio wasn't meant to be a camera manufacturer"… Hear from the people who made compact camera technology possible
The 4th 'Digital Camera 30th Anniversary Event' takes place on March 14, 2026, in Tokyo's Chuo City, and promises a rare glimpse into the origins of digital photography. Organized by pioneers from Kodak and Casio, the event highlights how these two companies shape the cameras we carry today – even if Casio wasn't meant to be a camera manufacturer.
Kodak experimented with digital imaging as early as the late 1970s and 1980s, eventually launching its first professional digital camera, a DSLR, the Kodak DCS-100, in 1991. Casio followed in 1995 with the QV-10, a compact point-and-shoot that revolutionized consumer digital photography.
The event is a rare chance to hear directly from the engineers and developers who made digital photography a reality, tracing the journey from dream to product. While the full talks are exclusive to attendees, selected material is expected to appear on YouTube later, giving the international audience a glimpse of this historic celebration.Article continues below
4th "Digital Camera 30th Anniversary Event"
The event celebrates the start of digital cameras entering the consumer and professional mainstream.
When digital cameras were just a dream
by Kenji Toyoda, Fellow of the Society of Photography and Imaging of Japan
Toyoda is expected to explore the pre-commercial era of digital imaging, when engineers were imagining digital cameras in the late 1970s and 1980s. The talk will likely cover the technical challenges of the time – tiny sensors, limited memory, and early image processing – and show how these experiments eventually led to Kodak's DCS series and Casio's early consumer models.
Kodak's professional digital cameras
Harufumi Omori, former head of development at Kodak
A rear opportunity to hear from someone who was at the center of digital photography's commercial breakthrough. Omori will likely provide a behind-the-scenes look at Kodak's transition from film to digital, focusing on professional-grade cameras. Attendees can expect insights into the innovations, challenges, and milestones that shaped Kodak's early digital SLRs, including the DCS-100 (1991).
Casio wasn't a camera manufacturer after all (provisional)
Takashi Niida / former Casio Computer Co., Ltd.
A reflection on Casio's surprising entry into digital cameras. Niida's talk will likely explore why a company known for electronics ventured into cameras, the challenges they faced, and the innovations that helped push the boundaries of compact consumer digital imaging, such as the QV-10 (1995)
