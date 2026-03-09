From "When digital cameras were just a dream" to "Casio wasn't meant to be a camera manufacturer"… Hear from the people who made compact camera technology possible

The Kodak EasyShare V610, launched in 2006, is a pocketable 6MP digital camera with dual-lens 10x optical zoom, bridging the gap between compact point-and-shoots and high-zoom cameras

The 4th 'Digital Camera 30th Anniversary Event' takes place on March 14, 2026, in Tokyo's Chuo City, and promises a rare glimpse into the origins of digital photography. Organized by pioneers from Kodak and Casio, the event highlights how these two companies shape the cameras we carry today – even if Casio wasn't meant to be a camera manufacturer.

Kodak experimented with digital imaging as early as the late 1970s and 1980s, eventually launching its first professional digital camera, a DSLR, the Kodak DCS-100, in 1991. Casio followed in 1995 with the QV-10, a compact point-and-shoot that revolutionized consumer digital photography.

The event is a rare chance to hear directly from the engineers and developers who made digital photography a reality, tracing the journey from dream to product. While the full talks are exclusive to attendees, selected material is expected to appear on YouTube later, giving the international audience a glimpse of this historic celebration.

4th "Digital Camera 30th Anniversary Event"

The event celebrates the start of digital cameras entering the consumer and professional mainstream.



When digital cameras were just a dream

by Kenji Toyoda, Fellow of the Society of Photography and Imaging of Japan

Toyoda is expected to explore the pre-commercial era of digital imaging, when engineers were imagining digital cameras in the late 1970s and 1980s. The talk will likely cover the technical challenges of the time – tiny sensors, limited memory, and early image processing – and show how these experiments eventually led to Kodak's DCS series and Casio's early consumer models.

Kodak's professional digital cameras

Harufumi Omori, former head of development at Kodak

A rear opportunity to hear from someone who was at the center of digital photography's commercial breakthrough. Omori will likely provide a behind-the-scenes look at Kodak's transition from film to digital, focusing on professional-grade cameras. Attendees can expect insights into the innovations, challenges, and milestones that shaped Kodak's early digital SLRs, including the DCS-100 (1991).

Casio wasn't a camera manufacturer after all (provisional)

Takashi Niida / former Casio Computer Co., Ltd.

A reflection on Casio's surprising entry into digital cameras. Niida's talk will likely explore why a company known for electronics ventured into cameras, the challenges they faced, and the innovations that helped push the boundaries of compact consumer digital imaging, such as the QV-10 (1995)

