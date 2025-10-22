If you want to find a camera that’s the least likely to go on sale, find a camera that’s so trendy, it’s hard to find in stock. But after trends made the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 hard to find, the popular vlogging camera now has a rare $229 discount in the US.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 earned viral fame for its unusual design that mixes a one-inch sensor camera with a built-in gimbal. That eliminates shaky videos without having to worry about mounting and configuring a gimbal, making it a popular choice for anything from content creation to capturing vacation videos.

While the Pocket 3’s popularity made the camera hard to find for several months, the unusual vlogging camera has dropped by $200 at US photo retailer B&H as well as Amazon, going for $570. That puts the camera at its lowest price since April, when trends and tariffs pushed the camera’s US list price from $519 to $799.

Save $229 DJI Osmo Pocket 3: was $799 now $570 at BHPhoto The DJI Osmo Pocket 3's popularity comes from its unusual design, mixing a camera and a built-in gimbal. That gives the Pocket 3 not only steady videos, but tracking to keep subjects centered in the video. Add in a one-inch sensor and it's easy to see why the Pocket 3 is so trendy. It's currently at its lowest price since April.

The Pocket 3 is no longer difficult to find, with availability at several retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama. But the camera is still out of stock at DJI’s US website. Retailers don’t list an end date for the sale, and the camera’s popularity could mean the discount may not last long.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is really like a pocketable TV studio. The camera, lens, gimbal, and mic are all integrated into one single device, which can be operated all from the rotating screen. The built-in gimbal isn’t just for eliminating shaking video, however. The camera also has integrated tracking features, so you can record a video of yourself and have the camera follow you as you move around.

The camera shoots up to 4K 120p, but its best feature is arguably the large one-inch sensor. That’s larger than the sensor in basic point-and-shoot cameras and larger than what’s found in most action cameras.

Along with the $200 discount on the base model, the Creator Combo that pairs the Pocket 3 with the DJI Mic 2 is $240 off, selling for $739. While the camera has a built-in mic, the wireless mic ups the sound quality, especially for subjects that are further from the camera.

