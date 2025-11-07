Compact cameras are trendy again – but with the resurgence in popularity comes higher prices. As a pro photographer, I’m more tempted to buy a tiny lens to pair with my existing camera than to drop a few grand on a trendy compact camera. Nikon photographers have a tempting option to do just that as the ideal everyday prime Nikon Z 40mm f/2 drops under $200 in the US.

Putting a compact lens on a mirrorless camera won’t fit in your pocket, but lenses often make up the brunt of a camera system’s weight. Shooting with tiny lenses feels liberating after being accustomed to giant pro primes and zooms. The Nikon 40mm f/2 certainly fits the bill, weighing in at 6 oz / 170g.

The Nikon 40mm f/2 is an excellent everyday prime lens, in part because of that low weight but also because it’s a sharp lens with a bright f/2 aperture. The autofocus is quick and silent as well. The biggest downsides? There’s no stabilization, no lens hood, and no manual focus switch.

As part of Nikon’s Black Friday deals, the 40mm f/2 is back down to its lowest ever price in the US at $196.95. The lens’s price has also dropped in the UK, where it similarly falls under £200.

US Deal 🇺🇲

Save 34% ($100) Nikon Z 40mm f/2: was $296.95 now $196.95 at BHPhoto 🇺🇸 Knocking $100 off the price of this 40mm prime lens puts this compact optic back to its lowest ever price in the US. B&H includes a free UV filter.

UK deal 🇬🇧

Nikon’s special edition version of the lens that has a retro look made to match cameras like the Nikon Zf is also at an all-time low, but sits slightly higher than the non-SE lens at $226.95 / £249.

The 40mm focal length is an excellent compromise between a 35mm and a 50mm that works for both landscapes and portraits. But, if you need a wider-angle option in your kit that’s also lightweight, the Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8 is even lighter at 5.5 oz / 155g. It’s also at the lowest price that I’ve seen at $226.95 in the US and £199 in the UK.

US Deal 🇺🇲

UK deal 🇬🇧

Lens not quite the right fit? Need a Nikon camera to go with it? Here are the best Black Friday Nikon deals so far. Or, browse the best Nikon Z lenses.