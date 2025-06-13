The DJI Osmo Pocket 3’s large one-inch sensor and built-in gimbal have made the oddly-shaped camera exceptionally popular – and hard to find in stock. But while trends have made the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 hard to find, the vlogging camera has popped up as in stock at several retailers in the US and UK, including Amazon.

The DJI Osmo Pocket 3 mixes a compact camera with a built-in gimbal, creating a beginner-friendly tool that’s exceptionally popular among vloggers and content creators. The larger sensor and bigger screen make a marked improvement over earlier versions, enough that reviewer Adam Juniper called it “a tiny portable TV studio.”

The mix of usability and high-end features has skyrocketed the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 in popularity, making the vlogging camera hard to find. Trends have pushed the camera out of stock in many locations in recent months, including the US and the UK.

New tariffs complicated matters even further, pushing the price from the original $519 to $799 in the US. Despite the price increase, the camera has remained hard to find, with numerous Reddit threads from creatives trying to find the unusual camera that defies categorization actually in stock.

But as of this writing, the DJI Osmo Pocket 3 is showing up in stock at Amazon and Target in the US – albeit at that new higher $799 price point. DJI’s US webstore still lists the camera out of stock, but has the Creator Combo bundling the camera with accessories available.

In the UK, Amazon also lists the camera in stock for £489, as of this writing, or bundled with a mic for £619.

One of the reasons that the Osmo Pocket 3 has surged in popularity is that it is capable of capturing excellent video without hauling around big gear. With pocketable compact cameras trending, it's unsurprising the Osmo Pocket 3 has done so well – it’s a modern, compact camcorder made for the social media age. The built-in gimbal means the camera doesn’t need a tripod, making for some epic POV videos. The one-inch sensor on the Pocket 3 is also larger than many action cameras and smartphones.

The downside? The reason the Osmo Pocket 3 is back in stock in the US likely has to do with that price increase, adding almost $300 to the original list price in the US. In the UK, however, despite the popularity, the Pocket 3 remains available at the original £489 list price.

