Recalls that affect only a small percentage of models tend to come with a free inspection to see whether or not the camera needs the repair – but one cinema camera maker is repairing 100 percent of cameras released before a certain serial number, even though the issue only affects roughly ten percent of those models.

Blackmagic Design is recalling some early PYXIS 12K cinema cameras. The recall includes all cameras before serial number 14221337 for a component in the sensor board, which causes artifacts under certain conditions.

But while not every early model is affected, the manufacturer is still recalling all of them – and even the cameras that hadn’t been experiencing the issue are getting an improved sensor board.

“While only a small percentage of cameras show these artifacts visually, our experience of upgrading cameras over the last few months has shown measurable improvements on every camera,” Blackmagic explained. “This means every camera can be improved by doing this upgrade to the Revision B sensor board.”

(Image credit: Jon Devo / Digital Camera World)

The company notes that its newly manufactured PYXIS 12K cameras, built over the last few months, already ship with the new sensor board.

A recall of a cinema camera affects fewer creators than those using more widespread consumer models, but what’s interesting is how Blackmagic is handling the recall. They are repairing every model with the earlier serial number, even though only around 10 percent of them actually have the issue.

The company is also giving customers three years to get the free repair, and the company even notes that they’ll give customers a replacement board “or a replacement camera. Whatever is fastest.”

“The Blackmagic PYXIS 12K was purposefully designed to let cinematographers experience the quality, resolution, and dynamic range of the Blackmagic 12K sensor at a lower cost,” the company wrote. “It's the same sensor used on the URSA Cine 12K. It's an amazing sensor, and we want everyone to get the best performance out of it.”

Affected users are instructed to contact Blackmagic Design support for the recall.

