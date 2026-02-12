Insta360 CEO officially announces ‘Luna’ – a dual-camera threat to DJI’s Osmo Pocket dominance

Insta360 CEO Liu Jingkang – perhaps emboldened by DJI's international troubles – took the opportunity of the Insta360 Annual Conference yesterday to officially announce 'Luna', a new gimbal-based camera similar to the massively popular DJI Pocket 3 but featuring two cameras.

👉Well, @Insta360 has taken a step forward with its new camera. Commendable. Hopefully, @DJIGlobal has refined the Pocket 4 series, and we won't be ashamed of it.)#insta360luna #djipocket4 pic.twitter.com/KaRJbITNi3February 11, 2026

The image in this post on X, posted by reliable DJI rumor source Quadro_News seems to suggest he too thinks that DJI needs to be mindful of the Insta360 announcement.

In case it had missed your attention, there have been a lot of rumors, too, about the prospect of a DJI Osmo Pocket 4, but no confirmation as yet. That is perhaps why competitor Insta360 might have taken the opportunity to steal a march on the announcement.

This pic of the Luna in use was posted by JK as part of his own Weibo feed , in which he offered people who re-posted his video previewing the portrait effects the chance to win a Luna camera after it ships. (Image credit: Insta360)

(Image credit: Insta360)

What was not given was a price or shipping date, only the information that it would arrive in the first half of 2026. Essentially, that's any time between March and the end of June.

It is clear, though, that the prototype depicted – and now publicly named as 'Luna' by JK – has all that is required to be a serious contender to the rumored specifications of the future DJI Pocket 4, let alone the existing Osmo Pocket 3, boasting as it does a dual camera system.

While the full specifications were not revealed, CEO Liu Jingkang did tell assembled press that the device was not built on DJI tech – Insta360 is building its own technology.

Another still grabbed from the Shadow Stone Liu Jingkang Weibo post , the CEO sharing details of the device (but a bit blurred!) (Image credit: Insta360)

The structure of this new pocket gimbal camera appears to be based on a modular design, so batteries or other modules could be detached and added.

If you are saving up, I'd suggest that you anticipate a price somewhere between $499 and $699 on the grounds that those are competitive prices with the DJI Pocket 3, the success of which has made it something of a target.

Creators will also likely be able to take advantage of other Insta360 systems like the Mic Air. See the company's strong position in my guide to the best 360 cameras and the 8K action camera the Ace Pro 2, though its rivalry with DJI is also growing as it invests in a drone arm – called Antigravity.