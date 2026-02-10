When the Joby GorillaPod arrived on scene, it redefined the idea of a tripod with its twisty legs that could grip any number of objects and surfaces. I’ve used some of Joby’s flexible tripods to take steady shots without hauling a giant tripod around, but I’ve never seen prices quite this low as a handful of the popular Joby flexible tripods drop to prices starting at about $10.

Joby is arguably most known for its GorillaPod and its sibling, the PodZilla. These unusual tripods take the short-legged tabletop tripod and turn the legs into flexible tubes that can wrap around objects. That allows creators to carry a tiny tripod yet shoot from taller heights by wrapping around objects like fence posts, trees, signposts, and more.

Job’s flexible tripods that are made for compact cameras and smartphones tend to run around $40-$60, but B&H’s Deal Zone has discounts as high as 90 percent off Joby right now, making it possible to pick up one of the popular flexible tripods for under $10.

I’ve used Gorillapods in the past, and they’re quite handy for stabilizing smaller cameras without the bulk of a traditional tripod. The under $10 PodZilla and under $15 Gorillapod deals are steep discounts – but, depending on what you shoot most, a content creator kit outfitted with lights and mic may be the better deal.

These deals are scheduled to last through February 12, 2026, but could end early if supply runs out.

2 DAY DEAL Save 74% Joby PodZIlla, Large: was $44.88 now $11.88 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ The Joby GorillaPod is a compact tripod with flexible legs that can wrap around and grip a number of different types of objects and surfaces. Along with wrapping around fence posts and similar objects, it can also be used as a traditional tabletop tripod and doubles as a vlogging grip. A ball head is included. The Large tripod supports up to 5.5 pounds, which will cover everything from compact mirrorless systems to compact cameras. The Medium, which supports up to 2.2 pounds and comes with a smartphone mount, is also discounted, down to $9.95.

ENDS FEB. 12 Joby GorillaPod Custom 1K with Ball Head: was $59.95 now $14.95 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ The original GorillaPod is heavily discounted too at just under $15 with the tripod and ball head. The GorillaPod legs aren't as flexible as the PodZilla's – which isn't as good for wrapping around objects but is easier to use as a tabletop setup. The 1K model can hold cameras that weigh up to 2.2 pounds.

Save 86% Joby GorillaPod Mobile Rig: was $119.95 now $16.95 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ Need arms as well as legs? The GorillaPod Mobile Rig adds two arms to the usual GorillaPod, made for holding more gear like lights, a mic, or a GoPro. This deal includes the tripod, two arms, two cold shoe mounts, one GoPro mount, and a smartphone holster.

Save 78% Joby Beamo Reel Creative Kit: was $89.99 now $19.99 at BHPhoto Read more Read less ▼ Don't already have the lights and mics to go on those two extra arms? This kit includes the PodZilla with a light and corded USB-C microphone for vlogging and content creation.

