I've been writing about drones for years – I'd say I've written the book on the subject but that'd be forgetting the other book! Not that anyone needs me to blow my own trumpet – the point is that as an enthusiast, professional, and reviewer, I know a lot about drones – and I enjoy them.

Now we're being bombarded with offers for discounted drones, it's difficult to sort the good from the bad, and this year it's especially challenging because several different sides of the US government also seem to be lending their opinions on the matter too.

That's actually good news for prices, though, as some of the best drones – from the biggest brands – are being reduced in price thanks to the uncertainty. So on this live page I'll be sharing the latest good deals, and details about whether they're safe to buy! At the top here are some of the best deals I've seen so far, but keep watching for live updates below.

Best Drone Deals – USA 🇺🇸

Save $40 DJI Neo: was $199 now $159 at Amazon This drone might be small, but it packs a punch of 4K video, weighs just 135g, is ultra safe, and has a flight time of 18 minutes – now at an even lower price! 🎄 This is our drone expert Adam's holiday pick

Save $123.20 Bwine F7MINI SE GPS: was $249.98 now $126.78 at Amazon Coming in at below the 250g limit and with dual batteries in the pack, as well as a hard travel case, and a claimed 2.7K camera this is a good price for a beginner drone with GPS hold. There is a camera to record video, GPS return to home, and even waypoint mission planning, and fold-out controller grips. (This version also offers a GPS buzzer for tracking called, excitingly, B112S, and that bundle is discounted on Amazon too).

Best Deals – UK 🇬🇧

Save £314 DJI Mini 4 Pro: was £869 now £555 at Amazon The DJI Mini 4 Pro with RC 2 controller is down to just £555 at Amazon – which is an incredible price for a sub-250g 4K drone with all-round obstacle sensing and smart tracking.