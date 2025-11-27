Live
Best drone deals LIVE – Stay up to date with the Black Friday bargains and the latest rules changes this holiday season
A drone is the perfect gift (for yourself if you're honest 😉), and on this page I'll be keeping my expert eye on my favourite deals and why they're worth having.
I've been writing about drones for years – I'd say I've written the book on the subject but that'd be forgetting the other book! Not that anyone needs me to blow my own trumpet – the point is that as an enthusiast, professional, and reviewer, I know a lot about drones – and I enjoy them.
Now we're being bombarded with offers for discounted drones, it's difficult to sort the good from the bad, and this year it's especially challenging because several different sides of the US government also seem to be lending their opinions on the matter too.
That's actually good news for prices, though, as some of the best drones – from the biggest brands – are being reduced in price thanks to the uncertainty. So on this live page I'll be sharing the latest good deals, and details about whether they're safe to buy! At the top here are some of the best deals I've seen so far, but keep watching for live updates below.
Best Drone Deals – USA 🇺🇸
This drone might be small, but it packs a punch of 4K video, weighs just 135g, is ultra safe, and has a flight time of 18 minutes – now at an even lower price!
🎄 This is our drone expert Adam's holiday pick
This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & panoramas!
Review: ★★★★★
There is also a massive discount on the 'Fly More' bundle for Prime members that throws in 3 batteries, a bag, and a charging hub (as an expert I promise you won't regret this extra spend):
Coming in at below the 250g limit and with dual batteries in the pack, as well as a hard travel case, and a claimed 2.7K camera this is a good price for a beginner drone with GPS hold. There is a camera to record video, GPS return to home, and even waypoint mission planning, and fold-out controller grips. (This version also offers a GPS buzzer for tracking called, excitingly, B112S, and that bundle is discounted on Amazon too).
Best Deals – UK 🇬🇧
This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & panoramas!
Review: ★★★★★
There is also a massive discount on the 'Fly More' bundle for Prime members that throws in 3 batteries, a bag, and a charging hub (as an expert I promise you won't regret this extra spend):
The DJI Mini 4 Pro with RC 2 controller is down to just £555 at Amazon – which is an incredible price for a sub-250g 4K drone with all-round obstacle sensing and smart tracking.
This brilliant lightweight drone is capable of capturing 4K video, so you can be sure of capturing amazing aerial footage. Also shoots RAW & panoramas!
Review: ★★★★★
There is also a massive discount on the 'Fly More' bundle for Prime members that throws in 3 batteries, a bag, and a charging hub (as an expert I promise you won't regret this extra spend):
This drone might be small, but it packs a punch of 4K video, weighs just 135g, is ultra safe, and has a flight time of 18 minutes – now at an even lower price!
🎄 This is our drone expert Adam's holiday pick
Drone Seller QuickLinks
LIVE: Latest Updates
There has been a lot of movement on pricing in the UK around the DJI Neo. This drone – still incredibly giftable – remains cheaper than the Neo 2, and has most of the same features, so if you're buying for someone, there is much to be said for it. Many recipients would prefer the Neo and three batteries than the Neo 2 and one battery, I assure you.
In the USA, the Neo 2 isn't officially available yet, but that doesn't mean the discounts haven't made it.
The reason I recommend the Neo series of drones is that you can buy the drone relatively cheaply, and if it goes down well (it will) it can be upgraded later with a traditional remote control or even a floating wand controller and FPV goggles. It is also very safe because of its lightweight caged design.
See it on: Amazon USA (you can save $60 on the 3 battery bundle) | Amazon UK