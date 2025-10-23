I’ve never had as much fun shooting video as I did with this retro camera – and right now it’s only $150 / £114

News
By published

After the Camp Snap CS-8 pre-orders end, the price jumps up by 25 percent

The Camp Snap CS8
(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

The retro camera trend has created a seemingly endless number of new still cameras that look old – but video cameras have largely been left behind. The Camp Snap CS-8 brings the retro craze to video, and I’ve never had more fun shooting video than I did when trying out this Super 8 digital dupe. The camera’s launch comes with a $150 / £112 introductory price, a deal that’s about to expire on October 31.

The Camp Snap CS-8 looks like a camcorder straight out of the 1970s, down to the handle and trigger-style recording. But looks can be deceiving, because the CS-8 is actually all digital.

While there’s no film inside, the CS-8 keeps the retro feel from its body for the footage as well. There’s a dial that selects different color modes, and the analog setting has those old school washed out colors, and even the dust and scratches of old movies.

As I was uploading the footage that I shot on the CS-8, however, I realized that I had never really had that much fun with a video camera before. There’s just something freeing about shooting with the old-school dials and the trigger-style shooting.

The CS-8 has a viewfinder to compose the shots, but there’s no screen. I think that was the other half of why the CS-8 was so enjoyable to use. With no screen to check the shots on, I stayed in the moment more and shot less. With its trigger-style recording, the retro camcorder is meant for shorter clips rather than hour-long recordings.

US Pre-Orders🇺🇲

Camp Snap CS-8
Save 25% ($50)
Camp Snap CS-8: was $199 now $149 at Camp Snap

The Camp Snap pre-order discount ends on October 31, after that, the price increases to about $200.

View Deal

UK Pre-Orders 🇬🇧

Camp Snap CS-8
Save 25% (£38)
Camp Snap CS-8: was £152 now £114 at Camp Snap

On October 31, Camp Snap's pre-order discount for the CS-8 ends, which will increase the price to £150.

View Deal

The CS-8 isn’t about the latest specs – there’s no stabilization, the digital zoom quality is terrible, and the sensor is small. But that’s not what the CS-8 is about. It’s about getting that retro look, and you don’t need the latest tech for that.

The Camp Snap CS-8 launched with a 25 percent discount for pre-orders – but that deal is set to expire on October 31, when the price will go from $150 / £112 to $199 / £149. Pre-orders are still estimated to ship ahead of the holidays.

Image 1 of 7
The Camp Snap CS-8
(Image credit: Hillary K Grigonis / Future)

You may also like

Browse the best video cameras or the best vlogging cameras.

See more Video cameras News
Hillary K. Grigonis
Hillary K. Grigonis
US Editor

With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.