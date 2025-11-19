The increasing reliance on screens has unearthed a new trend: tech minimalism. Among the craving to carve out some screen-free existence, disposable film cameras have made a comeback as a way to stay in the moment and still have photos too. The problem? Developing film is expensive, which is where cameras like the Camp Snap come in.

The Camp Snap isn’t film; it’s all digital. But the compact camera mimics the experience of a disposable film camera. There’s no screen on the back, just a shot counter. The tiny viewfinder and simple design made me feel like I was using a digital dupe of disposable film.

(Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Here’s the kicker - the Camp Snap retails for around $70 / £55 / AU$130, which, based on my last film lab order, is about the cost of getting two disposable film cameras and then getting them developed and scanned.

The cost of developing film varies depending on where you send it, the type of film, and whether you want prints and scans, so your experience may differ from mine. The last time I sent in two rolls of film for developing, it ended up being nearly $75 for two rolls (about £57 / AU$116 / CA$105) with developing, scanning, and shipping. That was for black and white film from an SLR and using a high-end lab, but the cost for a 35mm roll is similar to a disposable camera.

The digital 8MP images from the Camp Snap mimic the look of disposable film images to an extent, in large part because, like disposable film cameras, the Camp Snap uses a basic plastic lens, and you can use retro color profiles.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) Shot on the Camp Snap (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future) (Image credit: Hillary K. Grigonis / Future)

Don’t get me wrong – a digital sensor won’t have the same film vibes as the real thing. If you want the true film look, by all means, buy a film camera – I love analog.

But the Camp Snap feels like using a disposable film camera – and I think that makes it a great alternative for people who want the slowed-down nostalgia of a disposable camera without the recurring costs.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You have to wait to see the images (since there’s no screen). You don’t have any controls outside of whether or not to turn the flash on. There’s no zoom or manual controls. And most importantly, the Camp Snap is so simple that it doesn’t distract you from the moment.

I love my Camp Snap for simple snapshots without getting distracted by my phone screen, but without the cost of developing film. No digital camera will replace true analog, but for a screen-free shooting experience, the Camp Snap is a fantastic digital dupe.

You may also like

Read the full Camp Snap review. Or browse the best disposable cameras or the best film cameras for a real analog experience.