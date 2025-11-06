Camp Snap may have launched as a way for kids to take cameras to screen-free summer camps, but the affordable compact camera has also found a following among fans of all ages for the feel of a disposable film camera with the convenience of digital. Now, the popular affordable compact camera can now be customized, just in time for the holidays.

The customized camera is the same low-tech Camp Snap compact camera, just with custom writing on the front of the camera. The customization can be initials or names up to 10 characters in length in block letters and is available in multiple colors.

While the customization is new, the camera is the same Camp Snap (version 105). The Camp Snap is an 8MP screen-free compact camera that’s made for both embracing retro lo-fi photos and capturing moments without the distraction of a screen.

The Camp Snap’s design reminds me of a classic disposable film camera, yet there’s no film development required, as the sensor inside is all digital. The simple design is kid-friendly, but I’ve personally enjoyed using it myself for that retro simplicity.

The 500-shot battery life and 4GB memory card capable of holding up to 2000 photos are also low maintenance. Just decide whether or not you want flash (or leave it on auto), frame the shot with the optical viewfinder, shoot, then when you’re ready, use a USB-C cable to access the images.

The Camp Snap was already a solid idea for gifting for kids, teens, and retro camera fans, but the ability to customize the camera takes that up a notch. Customizing the camera adds around $15 / £10 to the cost of the original Camp Snap, selling for about $85 / £67 (which is about CA$120 / AU$130). The Camp Snap Custom is available directly from the Camp Snap website.

Camp Snap Custom Camera: at Camp Snap The Camp Snap camera can now be customized with initials or a name up to 10 characters. The customized model is available from Camp Snap and ships to the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. It's available in black, white, and green.

