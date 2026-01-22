Want to go full-frame mirrorless or switch systems? Save up to £451 on these Nikon, Sony, and Lumix cameras and lens combos

News
By published

If you are ready to ditch your DSLR, here are three full-frame mirrorless cameras that make upgrading easy and more budget-friendly

Three popular cameras: a Sony A7 IV, a Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX I, and a Nikon Z5, highlighted with &quot;Hot Deal&quot; text on a green background
The Sony A7 IV, Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX and Nikon Z5 are popular full-frame mirrorless models, that make the mirrorless switch a bit easier (Image credit: Future)

Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to £451 at Wex and Park Cameras.

The Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is now available for just £1,399 at Wex – this new low price lets you save £200 from its original £1,599 price tag.

The Sony A7 IV paired with the 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 is now available for just £2,149 at Wex – you save £451 (inc. cashback) off the bundle's RRP £2,600 price tag.

The Nikon Z5 paired with the 24-50mm f/4-6.3 is now available for just £1,149 at Park Cameras – a £450 saving from the bundle's previous £1,559 price tag.

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX
Save £200
Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: was £1,599 now £1,399 at Wex Photo Video

Save £200 at Wex The S5 IIX features 6K 30p open-gate shooting, 4:2:2 10-bit All-I, Apple ProRes/ ProRes RAW output, and 6.5 stops of IBIS. With 4K 60p streaming, weather sealing, and the possibility to create up to 96MP stills (via the high-res pixel shift mode), it balances pro video features without the cinema camera price.

View Deal
Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens
Save £451
Sony A7 IV with 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 lens: was £2,600 now £2,149 at Wex Photo Video

Save £451 (inc. cashback) at Wex The Sony A7 IV features 33MP sensor, 4K 30p video (4K 60p with Super35 crop_, and 1-fps continuous shooting. It comes with Sony's famous and advanced phase-detect AF, a fully articulating touchscreen, and dual card slots (CFexpress Type A + SD) for versatile, reliable performance.

View Deal
Nikon Z5 with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens
Save £450
Nikon Z5 with 24-50mm f/4-6.3 lens: was £1,599 now £1,149 at Park Cameras

Save £450 at Park Cameras The Nikon Z5 delivers key features such as weather sealing, 24.3MP resolution, and 4K video in a compact, portable body. It offers solid performance and versatility, making it a capable and attractive option for photographers seeking an entry-level full-frame camera.

View Deal

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX: Ideal for hybrid shooters, DSLR, and system switchers
you've been shooting on an APS-C or DSLR camera before, the Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX is a fantastic upgrade. It's notably smaller and lighter than many DSLRs. So while the handling might feel a bit different at first, you'll quickly appreciate the more compact, less bulky design. There are not as many native lenses for the S5 IIX available as it is the case within the Sony and Nikon lineup, but there are third-party options like Sigma available. And if you want to keep using your older glass, Canon EF to L-mount adapters, for example, are available.

Sony A7 IV: Best for DSLR and system switchers, as well as content creators
Switching to Sony means unlocking incredible mirrorless flexibility. The Sony E-mount system is the most mature on the market, with an extensive range of native lenses and strong third-party support from trusted brands like Tamron and Sigma. The A7 IV shines with its real-time Eye AF, detection, and tracking options – features that make focusing faster and more accurate than many DSLR systems. So, if you're coming from a DSLR, this camera feels like a serious step up in autofocus and creative control.

Nikon Z5: Budget-conscious DSLR option, best for stills-focused shooters
If you are on a budget, the Nikon Z5 offers one of the most affordable ways into full-frame mirrorless with great image quality. The body design will feel very familiar if you're upgrading from a Nikon DSLR, and thanks to the FTX adapter, you can continue using your trusted F-mount lenses seamlessly. The only downside is that the Z5 doesn't have IBIS, which is usual at this price point. That means handheld shooting with longer lenses or video might require a steady hand or a tripod.

And if the bundled lens doesn't suit your photography style, there are plenty of alternative lens bundles available on Wex – many of which offer great savings too.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Comparison
Row 0 - Cell 0

Panasonic Lumix S5 IIX

Sony A7 IV

Nikon Z5

Released

2023

2021

2020

Mount

L

E

Z

Sensor

24.2MP CMOS sensor without Low Pass Filter

33MP Exmor R CMOS

24.3MP CMOS sensor

Autofocus

779-pt Phase Hybrid AF

759-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast-Detect

273-pt Hybrid Phase/ Contrast AF

IBIS

5-axis, up to 6.5 stops

5-axis, up to 5.5 stops

5-axis, up to 5 stops

Burst rate

30fps (electronic shutter), 7 fps with AF-C (mechanical shutter)

10fps, up to 828 raw+JPEG (with CFexpress Type A card)

4.5fps

Video

6K (Full-sensor readout)/29.97/25/24/23.98p, 5.9K/29.97/25/24/23.98p, C4K/60/50/30/24p

4K 30p full width, 4K 60p Super35 crop

4K UHD, 30/25/24p

Card slots

2 x SD/SDHC/SDXC UHS-II

1x CFexpress Type A/SD UHS-II, 1x SD UHS-II

2x SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II

Build quality

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weather-sealed magnesium alloy

Weight (card and battery included)

740g

 658g

670g

Personally, I would lean toward the Sony A7 IV. Its autofocus performance is unmatched, as well as its lens options. The flexibility makes it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely. That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

You might like...

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.

Kim Bunermann
Kim Bunermann
Staff Writer

Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, Kim explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture. Through her features, tutorials, and gear reviews, she aims to encourage readers to explore the medium more deeply and embrace its full creative potential.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.