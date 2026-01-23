Want to go full-frame mirrorless or switch systems? Save up to $302 on these Nikon, Sony, and Canon cameras, and get free accessories

Thinking about ditching your DSLR, switching camera systems, or upgrading to full-frame? These three mirrorless models deliver excellent price-to-performance value – and right now, you can save up to $302 at B&H. Two bundles include accessories at no extra cost, since the price matches the camera body alone, making the extras essentially free.

The Nikon Z6 II is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,646.95 at B&H – a $102 discount from the original $1,748.95 price tag, including a shoulder bag and 128GB memory card.

The Sony A7 III is now available in a basic bundle for just $1,698 at B&H– a $302 discount from the original price of $2,000. This deal includes a shoulder bag and 128GB memory card.

The Canon EOS R8 is now available for just $1,399 at B&H – a $250 discount from its original $1,649 price tag.

Nikon Z6 II with basic bundle: was $1,748.95 now $1,646.95 at BHPhoto Save $102 at B&H A modest update to the Z6, with dual UHS-II card slots, a dual EXPEED 6 processor setup, and faster continuous shooting up to 14fps. It supports 4K 60p video with a slight crop and features advanced AF. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC memory card.

Sony A7 III with basic bundle: was $2,000 now $1,698 at BHPhoto Save $302 at B&H The Sony A7 III remains one of the best full-frame cameras available. Known for its excellent balance of features, it delivers 10fps continuous shooting, an advanced AF system, and uncropped 4K video. This deal includes a Ruggard Journey 24 shoulder bag (black) and a SanDisk 128GB Extreme PRO UHS-I SDXC memory card.

Canon EOS R8: was $1,649 now $1,399 at BHPhoto Save $250 at B&H Featuring the same sensor and processor os the R6 II, the R8 offers 24.2MP resolution, advanced subject tracking, and an impressive 40fps burst rate. The only trade-offs are no IBIS and a single card slot. Weighting only 461g with battery and card included, it's a true lightweight system.

Nikon Z6 II: Best for Nikon DSLR switchers and hybrid shooters

If you're moving from a Nikon DSLR like the D750 or D780, the Nikon Z6 II is hands-down a smooth upgrade. It features a similar body design, intuitive Nikon menus, and excellent ergonomics. While Nikon's Z-mount lens selection isn't as extensive as Sony's or Canon's, you can make use of your existing DSLR lenses via an adapter.

Sony A7 III: Ideal for system switchers and DSLR upgraders

The Sony A7 III remains one of the most versatile full-frame cameras in its price range and packs pro-level features. It gives you maximum mirrorless flexibility as the Sony E-mount ecosystem is the most mature on the market, boasting a huge range of native lenses and third-party support from brands like Tamron and Sigma.

Canon EOS R8: Budget-friendly option for Canon DSLR users and vloggers

The Canon EOS R8 offers an affordable entry into full-frame territory. It keeps the familiar Canon interface, supports your DSLR lenses via an adapter, and packs modern features into a lightweight, compact body. The only notable limitation is the lack of IBIS, which might be a deal-breaker if you do a lot of handheld shooting with long lenses or video. In that case, the EOS R6 II is worth considering, though it comes with a much higher price tag.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Nikon Z6 II Sony A7 III Canon EOS R8 Released 2020 2018 2023 Mount Z E RF Sensor 24.5MP CMOS BSI 24.2MP Exmor R CMOS 24.2MP BSI CMOS (same as R6 II) Autofocus 273-pt hybrid (improved over Z6) 693-pt phase-detection / 425-pt contrast-detect 4,897 AF positions, Dual Pixel CMOS AF II IBIS Up to 5 stops Up to 5 stops No IBIS Burst rate 14fps 10fps (177 JPEGs, 89 compressed RAW, 40 uncompressed Raw) 40fps electronic shutter, 6fps first curtain electronic shutter Video 4K UHD at 30/25/24p • 1080p (FullHD) at 120/100/60/50/30/25/24p 4K UHD at 30/24fps, Full HD at up to 120fps 4K up to 60p (6K oversampled), 1080p up to 180fps, C-Log3, HDR PQ, 4:2:2 10-bit Card slots 1x SD UHS-II, 1x CFexpress (Type B) / XQD 2x MS/SD/SDHC/SDXC (1x UHS-II) 1x UHS-II SD Build quality Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Weather-sealed magnesium alloy Polycarbonate, not fully weather-sealed Weight (card and battery included) 705g 650g 461g

If I were to pick a mirrorless full-frame camera today, I'd lean toward the Sony A7 III. Its unmatched lens options and flexibility make it a standout choice, especially if you're open to switching systems entirely. That said, if you want to stick with your current brand and already own a lot of DSLR lenses, staying within the same ecosystem is a smart and budget-friendly way to jump into mirrorless photography.

Want to browse more mirrorless options? Here are the best mirrorless cameras, along with the best cameras for beginners.