Nikon Z fc drops to £629, and I must resist... but it’s so PRETTY!

I say I want a lot of cameras, but what I really, really want is a Nikon Z fc – zig-a-zig-ah! I had the pleasure of reviewing this little retro slice of fun a few years ago, and I can tell you now that the Amazon price of £629 for the body-only silver model is a solid Amazon Prime camera deal.

The APS-C-format Nikon Z fc was released in 2021, and although it might be getting on in years, its timeless style and ability to deliver beautiful-quality images still make it a tantalizing prospect for the right photographer. By that, I mean somebody happy with 4K / 30p, and who doesn’t need lighting-fast AF and burst speeds.

Nikon Z fc: was £899 now £629 at Amazon SAVE £270 at Amazon. This charming retro-themed camera’s 20.9-MP APS-C sensor is capable of delivering gorgeous RAW imagery. Add to that 4K / 30p, a fully articulating screen, and 11fps burst speeds, and this four-year-old camera is still a capable companion for stills photographers with an old soul.

The Nikon Z fc is essentially a clone of the nearly six-year-old Nikon Z50 in retro clothing. And while the Nikon Z50 II has made the Z50 somewhat redundant, not to mention stir up even more appetite for a Nikon Z fc II, I still think the Nikon Z fc is a relevant camera for the right photographer today. Its autofocus lags behind Nikon’s latest offerings, and its video capabilities aren’t all that, but its retro styling and physical aluminum dials encourage a slower pace.

If you’re looking for a stills camera that will help you slow down and savour the image-making process, the Nikon Z fc is a great shout. I will always stand by the image quality of Nikon cameras, and the Z fc is no different. It might not have the Fujifilm Film Simulations many modern retro photographers have come to know and love, but it captures gorgeous quality RAW files that will allow you to pull out those vibrant Nikon colors in the edit.

I do wish that Nikon produced more DX (crop-sensor) lenses, but the Z lenses available are of a supremely high quality, and you can always use FX (full-frame) lenses or adapt older F-mount lenses via Nikon’s FTZ II Adapter. Overall, the Nikon Z fc is a camera I’ve wanted to own for a long time. It’s the kind of camera that begs to be picked up and used. If you’re looking for a stylish everyday camera or your first ‘proper’ camera on a budget, it’s worth a look. Especially at this price!

Want a memory card to go with your purchase? Here are the best Amazon Prime Day memory card deals.