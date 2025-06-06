Retro compact cameras are so trendy that many of the most popular models are hard to find in stock. The Nikon Z fc technically isn’t a compact camera – but it’s definitely retro, and with its tiny kit lens, the mirrorless camera still easily tucks into a small bag. The Nikon Z fc just got even more alluring, however, as the price has dropped back to its lowest-ever price, making it possible to pick up the retro mirrorless with a lens for under $1,000 / £900.

The Nikon Z fc is the brand’s first retro mirrorless camera, and while the newer full-frame Nikon Zf checks off more boxes, the crop sensor Z fc is the most compact and affordable of the two. Inspired by the design of Nikon’s film cameras, the Nikon Z fc mixes retro dials and a classic textured wrap with a fully digital 20.9 MP sensor.

Despite sitting on the more affordable end, the Nikon Z fc still offers a respectable 11 fps burst rate and 209-point autofocus system. But the real reason to choose the Z fc is for the compact design that, unlike the Nikon Z30, still has a viewfinder. The analog-like controls are highly satisfying, although, in a true homage to retro cameras, the Z fc lacks a built-in grip.

A price drop is making the Nikon Z fc even more alluring – and there are discounts in the US and the UK. Several US retailers list the camera for $996.95 with a kit lens. According to Amazon price tracker Camelcamelcamel.com , this puts the camera back to its lowest-ever price. (Sadly, the lovely blue color wrap option is $100 more than the plain black.)

The Nikon Z fc is also discounted in the UK, where retro fans can pick up the camera with a kit lens for £819.47. But in the UK the two-lens bundle is also tempting, adding a 50-250mm lens to the body and kit lens for £989.

My biggest hesitation on the Nikon Z fc? The retro-styled mirrorless embodies much of the same tech as the Nikon Z50, which means the old-school look didn’t compromise on performance. But now Nikon has introduced the Nikon Z50 II – this newer model has far better low-light autofocus capabilities, and it’s no slouch for challenging genres like wildlife photography either. The Nikon Z50 II is slightly larger and a little more expensive than the Z fc, but not by much.

Retro fans should also compare the Z fc carefully with the Nikon Zf. Besides the full-frame sensor, the Nikon Zf has a more durable construction. The Nikon Z fc isn’t weather-sealed for shooting in the rain or snow or keeping dust off the sensor, but the pricier Zf offers that weather-sealing and feels a bit better in the hands.

I’d choose the Nikon Zfc over a trendy retro compact camera because I don’t mind paying a few hundred dollars less for a slightly larger camera, as long as the image quality is still going to be stellar. And as a mirrorless camera with an APS-C sensor, the image quality on the Nikon Z fc is excellent for the price point.

Of course, the Nikon Z fc isn’t the right compact camera alternative for everyone. While small, it’s not going to tuck into a pocket easily. With an interchangeable lens and a lack of weather-seals, it may be more susceptible to damage from dust, as well as being best kept out of the rain. Still, for photographers looking for something retro and travel-friendly, the Nikon Z fc is hard to ignore.

