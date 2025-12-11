As an American drone pilot, I’ve watched the drama between Chinese drone giant DJI and the US with growing unease. Now, as the December 23 deadline approaches without a sign of the required security review, my growing unease comes along with a growing list of questions, from the future of DJI drones to what will happen to existing quadcopters.

I reached out to DJI to get the latest update on the ban and ask about everything from firmware to repairs for existing DJI pilots in the US.

Recap: What is going on with DJI in the US?

Last year, the US government passed the National Defense Authorization Act. The act requires DJI to pass a security audit or be automatically placed on a Federal Communications Commission “Covered List” of banned products. Such a ban would prevent new DJI products from being launched in the US, but would not prevent existing drones, cameras, and accessories from continuing to be used in the US.

There remains a bit of uncertainty over whether the ban would apply to only new launches or all new-in-box DJI products. “While you could continue to use the DJI products you already own, you wouldn’t be able to access any new products we release, and you may not even be able to purchase DJI products already available in the market,” DJI wrote in a recent post.

Since the act passed, DJI has welcomed the security review, but expressed concern that the law did not specify which government agency would conduct the review, nor what would happen if the security review never began. DJI’s fears weren’t unfounded because, as of December 10, the security review has not yet started, with less than two weeks until the deadline.

Why is DJI the target of a US ban?

DJI is caught up in political tension between the US and China, much like the TikTok ban. Some of the concern stems from a Chinese law that requires companies to share data with the Chinese government, no matter where the user is based. This has caused security concerns.

DJI has repeatedly stressed that user flight logs cannot be synced to DJI’s servers. The company has also pointed to Local Data Mode, which allows pilots to fly without a connection to the internet at all, and even the use of third-party apps for pilots concerned with data security. DJI has also pointed to other positive third-party security reviews that looked at the company’s data practices.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What will happen if nothing changes before December 23?

The ban will impact action cameras, as well as drones (Image credit: Future)

If nothing changes, new DJI launches and potentially previous launches will be unavailable to purchase new in the US. This includes drones as well as action cameras and accessories.

Like the TikTok ban that was only in place for a few hours, government action could change the expected ban. While completing a security review in under two weeks is seemingly unlikely, it is possible that a deadline extension could be passed, leaving more time for the review to happen.

(Image credit: Future)

Yes, DJI has indicated that pilots will still receive app support and firmware updates. “As we understand it, operators can continue to use their current DJI equipment,” a DJI spokesperson said. “We have no plans to discontinue product support via firmware or app updates.”

How will the DJI ban affect spare parts or repairs?

Like whether or not the ban will apply to previously launched products, the availability of parts after Dec. 23 is also a bit unclear. “DJI pilots can contact local retailers and dealers directly to confirm availability of spare parts,” a DJI representative said.

What about DJI Care Customers?

DJI Care Refresh is drone insurance that covers most of the cost of a repair or replacement in the event of a drone crash. So what will happen with the insurance program if DJI is unable to get products to the US?

“For all DJI Care and warranty claims, we recommend that customers contact DJI support about their specific case,” a DJI representative said.

“Currently, DJI’s official e-commerce site ( store.dji.com ) only offers DJI Care for select products that are officially available,” the representative added. That means that newly launched drones that are not yet available on DJI’s official US web store but have been imported to retailers are not eligible for DJI Care.

What is DJI doing to try to prevent the ban?

DJI has repeatedly urged politicians to act and begin the security review. Now, the company is asking for a deadline extension to allow time for a fair, complete review.

“At this stage, we are calling for a reasonable extension of the deadline to make a genuine, fact-based review possible,” A DJI representative told Digital Camera World. “As of today, it would be very difficult to conduct a proper audit in the short period remaining before the deadline. Since the FY25 NDAA was signed into law , we’ve sent letters and engaged with government officials throughout the year to urge a fair, transparent process. We have made clear that we are open to dialogue with the Administration on additional measures we can take to ensure our products continue to lead in data security.”

Wait, if the DJI ban hasn’t happened yet, why is it so hard to find a DJI drone in the US?

The National Defense Authorization Act isn’t the only political pushback against DJI. Currently, DJI’s US webstore is out of stock of all drones, including new launches that are available in other parts of the world, such as the DJI Mini 5 Pro.

This isn’t because of the security review. DJI says that this is due to a “customs misunderstanding” that prevents products made in a specific region of China from entering the US due to labor laws. DJI says that none of its products or parts are made in the region, yet the issue has persisted for months.

Is it safe to fly a DJI drone in the US?

Without the mandated security review, a number of questions remain unanswered. However, DJI says that flight log data is not synced to its servers at all. Pilots concerned with data privacy can fly with Local Data Mode, which does not connect to the internet at all.

You may also like

If you can't buy a DJI drone, here are the best alternatives. Or, browse the best drones for photography and videography.