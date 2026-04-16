Sony rolls out new firmware for several Alpha models. These Sony cameras have a new stability update
The Sony A7R IVA, A7C, and A7 III all have refreshed firmware to "improve the operational stability" for the mirrorless bodies
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Sony has released the latest firmware versions for three of its Alpha cameras. Firmware version 1.13 for the A7R IV A, 4.04 for the A7 III, and 2.03 for the A7C improve "operational stability” in all three of the Alpha models.
That’s all the information Sony has provided on these latest firmware versions, but a general stability update usually solves issues related to power, compatibility or lagging/freeing, making them minor but important updates.
Whenever a new firmware version is released, I like to refresh people on the general specs of the cameras in question and to find the latest offers on them, which I’ve included below.Article continues below
Sony Firmware Downloads
Sony A7R IVA
Mac: US Firmware Ver. 1.13 / UK Firmware version 1.13
Windows: US Firmware Ver. 1.13 / UK Firmware version 1.13
Sony A7 III
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Mac: US Firmware Ver. 4.04 / UK Firmware version 4.04 (Mac)
Windows: US Firmware Ver. 4.04 / UK Firmware version 4.04 (Windows)
Sony A7C
Mac: US Firmware version 2.03 / UK Firmware version 2.03
Windows: US Firmware version 2.03 / UK Firmware version 2.03
Heads up…
I always say hold off on downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Sony to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll alert you to any further updates.
Sony A7R IVA
This updated version of standard A7R IV features an improved rear LCD screen (2.36M dots vs 1.44M), higher USB-C transfer speeds (3.2), and slightly improved battery life.It also packs a 61MP sensor, excellent cropping flexibility, 10fps shooting, and solid real-time Eye Autofocus. While its 4K video is sharp, it is 8-bit, making it more of a stills-first hybrid.
Sony A7 III
Released in 2018, the A7 III is still a highly-regarded full-frame mirrorless camera that helped define the standard for "prosumer" cameras. It’s a versatile, high-performance hybrid shooter featuring a 24MP sensor, outstanding autofocus, and exceptional battery life. In fact, it’s the camera I’ve been using for the past four years.
Sony A7C
The A7C is a full-frame mirrorless camera featuring the 24MP sensor and performance of the a7 III in a smaller, more compact body similar to the A6000 series. Boasting 5-axis IBIS, a fully articulating screen and fast autofocus, it’s a portable choice for travel, vlogging and hybrid shooting.
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I’m a writer, journalist and photographer who joined Digital Camera World in 2026. I started out in editorial in 2021 and my words have spanned sustainability, careers advice, travel and tourism, and photography – the latter two being my passions.
I first picked up a camera in my early twenties having had an interest in photography from a young age. Since then, I’ve worked on a freelance basis, mostly internationally in the travel and tourism sector. You’ll usually find me out on a hike shooting landscapes and adventure shots in my free time.
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