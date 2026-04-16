Sony has released the latest firmware versions for three of its Alpha cameras. Firmware version 1.13 for the A7R IV A, 4.04 for the A7 III, and 2.03 for the A7C improve "operational stability” in all three of the Alpha models.

That’s all the information Sony has provided on these latest firmware versions, but a general stability update usually solves issues related to power, compatibility or lagging/freeing, making them minor but important updates.

Whenever a new firmware version is released, I like to refresh people on the general specs of the cameras in question and to find the latest offers on them, which I’ve included below.

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Sony Firmware Downloads

Sony A7R IVA

Mac: US Firmware Ver. 1.13 / UK Firmware version 1.13

Windows: US Firmware Ver. 1.13 / UK Firmware version 1.13

Sony A7 III

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Mac: US Firmware Ver. 4.04 / UK Firmware version 4.04 (Mac)

Windows: US Firmware Ver. 4.04 / UK Firmware version 4.04 (Windows)

Sony A7C

Mac: US Firmware version 2.03 / UK Firmware version 2.03

Windows: US Firmware version 2.03 / UK Firmware version 2.03

Heads up…

I always say hold off on downloading the latest firmware for a few weeks. This should give enough time for any new issues to arise in community chatter, and for Sony to address them. Keep an eye on Digital Camera World and we'll alert you to any further updates.

Sony A7R IVA

This updated version of standard A7R IV features an improved rear LCD screen (2.36M dots vs 1.44M), higher USB-C transfer speeds (3.2), and slightly improved battery life.It also packs a 61MP sensor, excellent cropping flexibility, 10fps shooting, and solid real-time Eye Autofocus. While its 4K video is sharp, it is 8-bit, making it more of a stills-first hybrid.

Sony A7 III

Released in 2018, the A7 III is still a highly-regarded full-frame mirrorless camera that helped define the standard for "prosumer" cameras. It’s a versatile, high-performance hybrid shooter featuring a 24MP sensor, outstanding autofocus, and exceptional battery life. In fact, it’s the camera I’ve been using for the past four years.

Sony A7C

The A7C is a full-frame mirrorless camera featuring the 24MP sensor and performance of the a7 III in a smaller, more compact body similar to the A6000 series. Boasting 5-axis IBIS, a fully articulating screen and fast autofocus, it’s a portable choice for travel, vlogging and hybrid shooting.

Sony Alpha deals

Sony A7R IVa, Sony Alpha A7 III and Sony A7C deals $1,999.99 $1,698 View $2,719.95 View Low Stock $3,499.99 $2,798 View Show more

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