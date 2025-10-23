Yongnuo’s latest ‘nifty fifty’ camera lens is lite by name, and light on price

It might be cheap, but this 'nifty fifty' comes with a few premium appointments such as an Fn button and control ring

Yongnuo has added another Sony-compatible ‘nifty fifty’ to its affordable line-up of prime lenses. This plucky little optic is officially priced at $150, but is already on offer for $135 (approx £100 / AU$200). It’s available in black and white colorways and is compatible with a huge range of full-frame and APS-C Sony cameras, including the Sony A7R V, Sony A7 IV, Sony A7C II, and Sony A6700. When mounted on an APS-C sensor, it provides an equivalent focal length of 75mm, which is great for portraits and more intimate street photography.

The Yongnuo FE 50mm f/1.8 comes with front and rear lens caps and a lens hood (Image credit: Yongnuo)

According to a Weibo post by the Federation of Independent Photographers, it’s constructed from 10 elements in six groups, has a minimum focusing distance of 0.45mm, uses an STM stepping motor, and houses a 9-bladed aperture diaphragm. The latter means that it should render nice, circular bokeh, especially when paired with that fast maximum aperture.

Yongnuo lists the lens as coming with a dustproof and waterproof rubber ring, as well as a custom Fn button and a control ring. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, premium features such as weather sealing, control rings, and function buttons are becoming more prevalent on cheap, Chinese lenses.

