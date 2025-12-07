I’m a stills photographer, not a videographer, but it seems the social media algorithm has the biggest appetite for video, not photo. I’ve been searching for a simple way to shoot behind-the-scenes without diverting too much time away from the actual photos – and I’ve finally found a solution that doesn’t take up my hot shoe slot or require smart glasses.

I’ve spotted a number of different solutions to capturing behind-the-scenes videos on my feed when photographers work solo, without an assistant, as I do. Smart glasses seem popular, but I wear prescription glasses, and outfitting the tech with prescription lenses seemed expensive.

Another popular solution is to slide an action camera into the hot shoe mount on the camera. I like the simplicity of this approach (and I already own a GoPro), but there’s one big problem – I use my hot shoe slot for flash.

I tried a backpack strap mount, but I don’t wear my camera backpack all day at a wedding, and my camera harness moves around too much to clip it there.

The solution came when I wasn’t looking for it. I picked up a wooden grip to add a bit of custom flair to my mirrorless camera and immediately realized that it added a cold shoe mount at the side.

Not only did that leave my hot shoe free, but the cold shoe sits in the opposite direction – meaning it actually holds my GoPro vertically, so I’m losing even less resolution when I crop for the Reels format.

I added a GoPro cold shoe mount adapter, the older GoPro that I already had (though any action camera will work), and I finally had a way to shoot behind-the-scenes videos without diverting too much of my focus away from actually taking pictures.

Here are some Reels I created with this setup:

I’ve been admittedly slow to jump on the video trend but, as a wedding photographer, I’m extremely conscious of the fact that there are only so many hours, minutes and seconds for my couples to enjoy their day.

There has to be a balance between having enough time to capture memories of the day, and actually having time to make those memories. Spending even 15 minutes to shoot a Reel feels like stealing time from the best-day-ever so, above everything else, I wanted a solution that took seconds, not minutes.

When I have a GoPro mounted right next to my camera, I only have to press one button to get a video started, then continue on with my photography.

The grip that I bought is designed specifically for my Fujifilm X-T4 and won’t work with other models. I highly recommend doing a search for a grip customized to your specific camera model to find something similar first. Camera cages are another option, as many of them also add extra cold shoe mounts.

But, if you can’t find a custom option, there are a few cages and grips with universal compatibility and a vertical cold shoe. ChromLives makes an affordable and simple aluminum L bracket with two extra cold shoes, for example.

The best hack to shooting behind-the-scenes videos for photographers will depend on how you shoot – perhaps smart glasses or popping an action camera into the hot shoe will work for you. But as someone who already wears prescription glasses and needs the hot shoe for flash, I found a grip with an extra cold shoe and an action camera a wonderfully simple solution.

