Viltrox launches new pro-grade 50mm autofocus lens, and it's a bit of a bargain!
Fast, versatile, built to last and feature-packed - what's not to like?
Viltrox has released a fresh entry in its Pro line-up of upmarket autofocus lenses. The new Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro has been designed for full-frame Nikon and Sony mirrorless cameras and follows in the footsteps of the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro, released earlier in 2025, but which was only available for Sony cameras. The new lens is the same size and weight as its 85mm sibling, measuring 85x111mm / 3.4x4.4" and weighing in at 800g / 1.76lb. The advantage of this close family resemblance is you can swap between 85mm and 50mm lenses with no break in your creative workflow, as both lenses will feel and operate just the same.
The 15-element, 11-group optical path includes 1 UA (Ultra Aspherical) element with a relatively large diameter and ultra-high precision build, 3 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, and 8 HR (High Refractive index) elements. An 11-blade aperture diaphragm should provide super-smooth bokeh, while the aperture itself can be controlled by a dedicated aperture ring on the lens barrel. This can also be 'de-clicked' to provide seamless aperture adjustment when shooting video. Viltrox has employed a HyperVCM (Voice Coil Motor) autofocus system which is designed to be quick for shooting stills, while also delivering ultra-smooth focus transitions when shooting video, and in virtually complete silence. Manual focussing is also available, via an electronically coupled focus ring.
The AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro is intended to be an all-weather lens. Its metal lens mount includes a rubber gasket, and the rest of the barrel is also weather-sealed. A fluorine coating on the front element helps resist fingerprints and rain droplets, while HD Nano multi-layer coatings are applied to minimize ghosting and flare. There's even a USB-C port at the base of the lens for applying firmware updates.
The Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro is priced at $549 / £525 / AU$TBA, which makes it quite a bargain when compared to its direct rivals from Nikon and Sony. The Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 G Master will set you back $1,398 / £1,499 / AU$2,099, while the more budget-friendly Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 costs $597 / £499 / AU$899, though it has lower aspirations and lacks Nikon’s high-grade ‘S-line’ credentials.
Read our full review of the Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.