Viltrox launches new pro-grade 50mm autofocus lens, and it's a bit of a bargain!

Viltrox has released a fresh entry in its Pro line-up of upmarket autofocus lenses. The new Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro has been designed for full-frame Nikon and Sony mirrorless cameras and follows in the footsteps of the AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro, released earlier in 2025, but which was only available for Sony cameras. The new lens is the same size and weight as its 85mm sibling, measuring 85x111mm / 3.4x4.4" and weighing in at 800g / 1.76lb. The advantage of this close family resemblance is you can swap between 85mm and 50mm lenses with no break in your creative workflow, as both lenses will feel and operate just the same.

The existing Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro is practically the same size and weight as the new 50mm version, making for ergonomic handling (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The 15-element, 11-group optical path includes 1 UA (Ultra Aspherical) element with a relatively large diameter and ultra-high precision build, 3 ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, and 8 HR (High Refractive index) elements. An 11-blade aperture diaphragm should provide super-smooth bokeh, while the aperture itself can be controlled by a dedicated aperture ring on the lens barrel. This can also be 'de-clicked' to provide seamless aperture adjustment when shooting video. Viltrox has employed a HyperVCM (Voice Coil Motor) autofocus system which is designed to be quick for shooting stills, while also delivering ultra-smooth focus transitions when shooting video, and in virtually complete silence. Manual focussing is also available, via an electronically coupled focus ring.

(Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro is intended to be an all-weather lens. Its metal lens mount includes a rubber gasket, and the rest of the barrel is also weather-sealed. A fluorine coating on the front element helps resist fingerprints and rain droplets, while HD Nano multi-layer coatings are applied to minimize ghosting and flare. There's even a USB-C port at the base of the lens for applying firmware updates.

The metal mounting plate has a weather-seal gasket and features a USB-C port for applying firmware updates, if and when needed. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

The Viltrox AF 50mm f/1.4 Pro is priced at $549 / £525 / AU$TBA, which makes it quite a bargain when compared to its direct rivals from Nikon and Sony. The Sony FE 50mm f/1.4 G Master will set you back $1,398 / £1,499 / AU$2,099, while the more budget-friendly Nikon Z 50mm f/1.4 costs $597 / £499 / AU$899, though it has lower aspirations and lacks Nikon’s high-grade ‘S-line’ credentials.

