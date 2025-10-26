If there’s one lens that I recommend to photographers who only have the kit lens that came with their camera, it’s the nifty fifty. The Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S is no exception, delivering gorgeous bokeh and sharp subjects without dropping the thousands usually required for a bright zoom lens. And the bright nifty fifty has just dropped to its lowest price in months.

The Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S typically costs more than $660 in the US, but right now the lens is $200 off. The only time the lens was cheaper was last Black Friday, when it was $427. The discount is so good, it pushes the lens under Nikon’s non-S series budget nifty fity.

The nifty fifty is one of my favorite lenses because it mixes a medium focal length that’s great for portraits with a bright aperture. The Nikon 50mm f/1.8 S in particular is exceptionally sharp, even towards the corners, and that wide f/1.8 helps subjects pop against creamy bokeh.

Nikon has more than one nifty fifty lens for mirrorless cameras. The luxury option is the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.2 S, but it’s a pricey choice. Nikon, however, has two more affordable 50mm lenses: the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.8 S and the Nikkor Z 50mm f/1.4. (There's also Nikon's macro option, the Nikon Z MC 50mm f/2.8.)

While typically the F/1.4 lens is usually more expensive than the f/1.8, that’s not quite the case here. The 50mm f/1.8 is part of the S series, which designates Nikon’s more high-end optics. It’s sharper than the f/1.4 version. The reason the f/1.4 sits on our list of the best Nikon lenses is because it’s more affordable than the S series lens – or at least, it usually is.

With the $200 discount, the 50mm f/1.8 S becomes more affordable than the non-S series lens, which is only discounted by $100 right now.

Multiple US retailers are offering that discount, but photo specialty retailers add in freebies, with B&H adding a UV filter and Adorama adding a filter set, cleaning kit, and case.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You may also like

Browse the best Nikon lenses or the best Nikon lenses for portraits.