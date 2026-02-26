Portrait photographers wax poetically on nifty fifties, but I love to go a bit longer for even creamier bokeh – which is why I took note when Sigma announced that it’s working on a new 85mm portrait prime.

The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art doesn’t exist yet – unless you’re lucky enough to happen to be at the CP+ Show in Japan, where a prototype is on display – but it’s officially slated for arrival in September 2026.

For now, the development announcement is just a tease of what’s to come, but the few details already available are intriguing. First, Sigma says that the full-frame 85mm will complete the brand’s line-up of f/1.2 primes – so the Sigma 35mm f/1.2 DG II Art, 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art, and this upcoming 85mm will be it for bright f/1.2 primes in the Art series.

Sigma drops several more phrases to hint at what’s to come, including “latest optical design” and “exceptional resolution.” The company also says the lens will have a dual High-response Linear Actuator autofocus motor.

The single photo that Sigma shared doesn’t make the lens look very small, but Sigma describes the lens as “compact” and “lightweight.” From the photo, we know that the lens will have a dedicated aperture ring, a focus switch, and will take 82mm, though, of course, the teaser comes with the usual disclaimer that the specs and appearance could change between now and the launch.

The longer 85mm focal length tends to create more flattering portraits and creamier backgrounds – and I suspect this will be a welcome addition to the popular Art Series. That will be especially true if it’s anything like the Sigma 50mm f/1.2 DG DN Art. Reviewer Matthew Richards gave the lens five stars for its images and competitive price, the biggest complaint being that it’s a bit heavy. I wouldn’t be surprised at all if the upcoming 85mm f/1.2 follows that same theme.

The Sigma 85mm f/1.2 DG Art is expected to launch in September 2026 in the L-Mount as well as the Sony E-Mount.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The upcoming 85mm isn’t the only lens the brand announced the week of CP+ either – it follows the news of the Sigma 35mm f/1.4 DG II Art and the crop-sensor 15mm f/1.4 DC Contemporary.

You may also like

Browse more news from CP+ in Japan where a Digital Camera World editor is on site exploring all the new trends on the show floor, including a new Canon with a waist-level finder and a new lens from Nikon.