Nikon reckons its Z-series lenses are so good, it's chucking in a five-year warranty!
Nikon's industry-leading five-year, Europe-wide warranty means you can treat yourself to new lenses without the worry…
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Nikon Europe has announced an extended, free five-year warranty on all newly purchased Z-mount lenses. Splash out on a new Nikkor Z-series lens, and it will be covered against faults that might occur within the first five years of ownership, offering additional peace of mind.
The new warranty extends the standard one-year warranty by an extra four years and is applicable in most European countries, including the UK. It covers any Z-series lens purchased from authorized Nikon retailers, the Nikon Store, and Nikon Plazas in Europe.
It applies to lenses purchased after March 1, 2026, and covers all Nikon Z-mount lenses, including kit lenses purchased alongside a camera, and teleconverters. To qualify, you simply need to register your new Z lens within 90 days of purchase. The online process is straightforward, and your product will be covered for five years from the date of purchase.Article continues below
If a claim fulfils the conditions during the extended warranty period, the lens will be repaired free of charge by authorized Nikon technicians.
It's a generous warranty, far exceeding most competing lens manufacturers.
Manufacturer
Warranty
Nikon
5 years on all new Nikon Z lenses with free online registration
Canon
Generally 2 years under the European Warranty System (EWS)
Sony
1 year, but frequently eligible for a +1 year extension (total 2 years) upon registration
Sigma
Typically 3 years in the UK, but may be up to 5 years in some European regions
Fujifilm
2 years
Tamron
1 year, but frequently eligible for a 5-year extension upon registration with the UK distributor
OM System
1-2 years, but some promotions extend up to 5 years depending on the purchase date
Panasonic
1 year
With the extended peace of mind on offer, what are you waiting for? Don't miss our guides to the best Nikon Z lenses, the best Nikon portrait lenses, best Nikon standard zooms, best Nikon wide zooms, best Nikon telephoto zooms, or best Nikon superzooms.
We also have handpicked guides to the ideal lenses for the Nikon Z5 II, Z6 III, Z f, Z7 II, Z8 & Z9 full-frame cameras, along with guides to the best matches for the Z50 II, Z fc, and Z30 DX-sensor models.
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Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
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