"I've never owned a lens of such quality" – award-winning photographer upgrades to super telephoto lens after her viral fisherman portrait win

"I’m looking forward to testing it out during my travels this year," says the award-winning amateur photographer

An amateur photographer has gone viral after a striking portrait of a Vietnamese fisherman won top honors at the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 competition. The image – featuring the fisherman holding two fish precisely aligned over his eyes – captivated judges with its symmetry, humour and storytelling.

The photograph, shot on a Canon EOS R5 Mark II, has since become a defining moment in Sophia Spurgin's creative journey. What began as a spontaneous interaction during her travels has now led to global recognition, with the image helping secure her the overall competition win and opening the door to a major lens upgrade.

Following her success, Spurgin has invested in one of Canon's most sought-after super telephoto lenses – the Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM. Priced at $13,399 / £13,199 and notoriously difficult to find in the UK, marking a significant upgrade in her photography kit. And it required shipping directly from Canon in Japan...

The Hoi An boat portrait that caught the judge's eye and is the overall winner of LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 (Image credit: Sophia Spurgin)

The 400m super telephoto lens

The Canon RF 400mm f/2.8L IS USM is widely regarded as one of the leading super telephoto prime lenses. In our review, it was praised for its "epic" image quality, lightning-fast autofocus, and bright f/2.8 aperture.

Spurgin says, "I've never owned a lens of such quality and wanted to mark my win with something significant. I had never considered prime lenses previously, but now I've been able to obtain this incredible equipment thanks to LCE. I'm looking forward to testing it out during my travels this year."

For Spurgin, entering and winning the competition made the upgrade possible, providing both the recognition and opportunity to invest in her dream lens.

Spurgin marked her win at the LCE Photographer of the Year 2026 by investing in Canon's RF 400mm f/2.8 telephoto lens (Image credit: London Camera Exchange)

Lee Harasyn, managing director of LCE, commented, "We're thrilled that Sophia has been able to acquire her dream lens as a result of winning LCE Photographer of the Year 2026, and can take the next step up in her hugely successful photographic journey. We hope she'll inspire others to enter the competition next year and we can’t wait to see the images she'll capture with this fantastic piece of kit."

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