Earlier this year we caught wind that Typhoch would release its first autofocus zoom lens: the AF 24-50mm f/2.8, which will be the first-ever AF zoom lens from a Chinese manufacturer.

Now, according to PetaPixel, at the NAB Show in Las Vegas earlier this week, Thypoch revealed that it plans on launching five more autofocus lenses before the year is up.

I’m always excited to learn of gear coming our way, especially when it brings something new to the market, or at least innovates on existing options with competitive pricing.

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Aside from the company saying that we can expect a mix of prime and zoom lenses, and that the next zoom lens will be a 24-70mm, Thypoch hasn’t given any details about what focal lengths the remaining models will feature, nor their maximum apertures.

But I don’t think it takes much guesswork to figure it out. Among the mix, there will likely be a 12-24mm, a 135mm – and perhaps a zoom with an 18mm focal length at the wide-angle end, and maybe a zoom with a maximum focal length of 240mm.

As for apertures, I think Thypoch will bring fast glass to the table as evidenced by the now-confirmed AF 24-50mm f/2.8. Otherwise, I’m wondering if all these coming AF lenses will tout is cheaper price tags.

In my opinion, Viltrox has set the bar among the flood of cheap, third-party lens companies that have appeared over the past two years.

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Viltrox’s tiered array of lenses features distinct lineups, each with clear value propositions – especially the EVO range, which are budget lenses featuring high-end apochromatic (APO) glass engineered to suppress various aberrations. Of course, Viltrox didn’t invent APO optical elements, but the EVO lineup is clearly geared to bringing these to photographers at a lower cost.

Hopefully, Thypoch will roll out lenses that bring similar specific benefits to the table, not just lower prices, but we’ll see…

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