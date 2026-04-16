The little mirrorless Nikon Z30 is now cheaper than some trendy compact cameras
Looking for an alternative to a pricey hard-to-find high-end compact camera? The Nikon Z30 may fit the bill
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Compacts are trendy right now, but Nikon’s smallest mirrorless camera is now cheaper than many of the most popular compact cameras. The Nikon Z30 has dipped to $696.95 with a 16-50mm kit lens at Adorama - and comes with a free memory card, carry bag, and a set of filters.
The Z30 is the brand’s most compact current mirrorless camera, cramming a 20.9MP APS-C sensor into a body that weighs just 12.3oz / 350g. While it won’t be as tiny as a point-and-shoot camera, it’s impressively small for a mirrorless, mixing a thin body with a comfortable grip for a camera that’s about 2.3 inches deep and under 3 inches tall.
But size isn’t the only thing the Nikon Z30 has going for it – it is also the brand's most affordable mirrorless body. And that’s just become even more true, as the new $596.95 price tag is the lowest yet for a camera that typically sells for $849.99.
The Nikon Z30 has just dropped in price in the US. The Nikon Z30 is geared towards vlogging, but the camera's small size also makes it a good compact camera alternative. Buy it if you want something affordable and small that still takes great images. Avoid it if you want a viewfinder or need to photograph fast action. If you buy from Adorama or B&H, you can get a memory card and camera bag at no extra cost.
The Nikon Z30 is geared towards beginner photographers and vloggers, but when I tried out the camera I couldn’t help but think it would make an excellent alternative to a pricey high-end compact camera.
The Z30 is small but without being uncomfortably so, as the camera still has a decent-sized grip to it. That grip means the camera won’t slide into a pocket like a compact camera, but it’s impressively small for a mirrorless camera.
Compact cameras with APS-C sensors tend to be pricey. The Fujifilm X100VI sells for $1,799, and the Ricoh GR IV for $1,499 – and neither option is easy to find in stock in the US right now.
The other feature that struck me about the Nikon Z30 is that it didn’t feel like a cheap camera. The Z30 uses a magnesium alloy body, so it doesn’t feel plasticky like a lot of budget cameras do.
One of the reasons that the Nikon was able to make the Z30 so small is by omitting the viewfinder. The lack of a finder may be a deal breaker for some, pushing photographers towards the pricier and larger Nikon Z50 II.
But for vloggers on a budget, photographers who don’t mind using the LCD screen, and anyone looking for an alternative to pricey high-end compacts, the discount makes the Nikon Z30 a tempting buy.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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