Two stellar Nikon telephoto lenses discontinued – including "probably best 70-200mm zoom in the world". Here's what you need to know
Two of Nikon's popular telephoto zoom lenses for sports, wildlife, weddings, and events are being phased out – and one of them is already seeing major price drops
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Two of Nikon's popular telephoto lenses have been listed as "discontinued" by major Japanese retailer Map Camera, signalling an early phase-out ahead of any official confirmation from the manufacturer.
The lenses in question are the Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR for DSLRs and Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S for mirrorless cameras. The latter is especially well known, having been described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world… ever" in our review.
With both optics now leaving the market, attention is turning to availability and pricing. In particular, the 70-200mm is already seeing strong discounts, making this one of the last opportunities to pick up Nikon's flagship telephoto zoom before stock disappears or is fully replaced by its successor.Article continues below
The F-mount flagship "monster" telephoto
While the Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR is a professional-grade choice for DSLRs, it has no direct successor in the current lineup.
With Nikon now focused on mirrorless systems, the remaining stock of this lens is the last opportunity to buy a brand-new flagship DSLR telephoto without turning into the second-hand market.
That said, there are no current discounts available for the high-end optic. In the US, availability is not evident, with retailers such as B&H listing the lens as discontinued.
For photographers who moved to mirrorless, the alternative is the Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a highly anticipated telephoto zoom that is rumored to arrive in late 2026.
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Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR deals
🇺🇸 US
- No availability: B&H, Adorama & Amazon
🇬🇧 UK
- £10,499 at Wex
- Awaiting stock: Park Cameras, Clifton Cameras, London Camera Exchange
- Not listed: Jessops & Amazon
The "probably" world's best 70-200mm zoom
If you are a Nikon Z shooter, the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is likely already in your kitbag – if not, it has almost certainly been on your wishlist. However, Nikon has now introduced its successor in early 2026: the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II.
While it isn't yet in the hands of photographers, it's already available for preorder in both the UK and the US, at a high price point of $3,196.95 / £2,999. The new model follows in big footsteps, with standout upgrades including a 45% faster AF (autofocus) scan time at the telephoto end and 40% improved subject tracking.
In the meantime, the early signs of the original lens being phased out are already driving discounts across retailers in the UK and US.
If you've been considering this highly regarded telephoto zoom, now could be one of the best opportunities to buy – with savings of up to $500 / £815.
Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S deals
🇺🇸 US
🇬🇧 UK
- £1,784 (was £2,599) at Amazon
- In stock: £2,379 at Wex, Price Match: Park Cameras, London Camera Exchange
- Awaiting stock: Jessops, Clifton Cameras
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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