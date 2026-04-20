Two stellar Nikon telephoto lenses discontinued – including "probably best 70-200mm zoom in the world". Here's what you need to know

Both telephotos are favorites among professional photographers and enthusiasts across multiple genres – true workhorse lenses that are now being discontinued

Two of Nikon's popular telephoto lenses have been listed as "discontinued" by major Japanese retailer Map Camera, signalling an early phase-out ahead of any official confirmation from the manufacturer.

The lenses in question are the Nikon AF-S 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR for DSLRs and Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S for mirrorless cameras. The latter is especially well known, having been described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world… ever" in our review.

With both optics now leaving the market, attention is turning to availability and pricing. In particular, the 70-200mm is already seeing strong discounts, making this one of the last opportunities to pick up Nikon's flagship telephoto zoom before stock disappears or is fully replaced by its successor.

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The F-mount flagship "monster" telephoto

While the Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR is a professional-grade choice for DSLRs, it has no direct successor in the current lineup.

With Nikon now focused on mirrorless systems, the remaining stock of this lens is the last opportunity to buy a brand-new flagship DSLR telephoto without turning into the second-hand market.

That said, there are no current discounts available for the high-end optic. In the US, availability is not evident, with retailers such as B&H listing the lens as discontinued.

For photographers who moved to mirrorless, the alternative is the Z 120-300mm f/2.8 TC VR S, a highly anticipated telephoto zoom that is rumored to arrive in late 2026.

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Launched in February 2020, the Nikon 120-300mm f/2.8E AF-S FL ED SR VR now leaves the market (Image credit: James Artaius / Digital Camera World)

The "probably" world's best 70-200mm zoom

If you are a Nikon Z shooter, the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is likely already in your kitbag – if not, it has almost certainly been on your wishlist. However, Nikon has now introduced its successor in early 2026: the Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S II.

While it isn't yet in the hands of photographers, it's already available for preorder in both the UK and the US, at a high price point of $3,196.95 / £2,999. The new model follows in big footsteps, with standout upgrades including a 45% faster AF (autofocus) scan time at the telephoto end and 40% improved subject tracking.

In the meantime, the early signs of the original lens being phased out are already driving discounts across retailers in the UK and US.

If you've been considering this highly regarded telephoto zoom, now could be one of the best opportunities to buy – with savings of up to $500 / £815.

The Nikon 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S was launched in January 2020 (Image credit: Future)

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