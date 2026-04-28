WORLD FIRST! This is the widest anamorphic lens in the world, with a 150° field of view

Filmmaking lens specialist, Xelmus, has debuted the world's widest anamorphic lens: the Xelmus Aura 16mm 2x, which boasts a bootylicious 150° field of view.

Xelmus is at the forefront of the cine lens game, having provided glass for productions like Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Predator: Badlands and The Running Man.

While developments in spherical lens design happen all the time, things move a lot slower when it comes to anamorphic lenses. However, Xelmus' new optic – which was just revealed in Las Vegas at NAB 2026 – proves that there are still big breakthroughs happening in the world of anamorphic.

Described by the Ukrainian manufacturer as the "pinnacle of our booth", the Xelmus Aura 16mm 2x joins the Aura family of Super35 T2.2 and T2.3 lenses (which currently comprises 20mm, 30mm, 40mm, 50mm, 60mm Macro, 75mm, 100mm and 135mm).

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"This [is a] crazy-wide lens that's meant to unlock new levels of creativity for DP [directors of photography] and directors, and it's gonna be out at the beginning of the next year," said Xelmus' Oleksandr Anpilohov.

"It is still [a] prototype, it's still 3D-printed, but it is a show-off of what we can actually do."

Cinematographer Markus Forderer (Independence Day 2, Red Origins) of Cineflares was able to test the lens at the show.

"The front astigmatizer focusing system and special lens coating create classic anamorphic flares while holding contrast when bright light sources are present in the frame.

"The lens is fairly compact, considering the extreme wide field of view. Flares and overall optical characteristics match nicely with the new Aura line up and can also expand the range of the Apollo [fast prime] lens set."

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Like all of Xelmus' lenses, the Aura 16mm 2x comes in the industry standard Arri PL mount. This can easily be adapted to virtually any camera system, including Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E, so the lens can be used on the best cameras for filmmaking from all brands.

Preorders for the Xelmus Aura 16mm 2x are open now, with a 50% deposit required on the $21,000 (approximately £15,500 / AU$29,300) price tag. The waiting period is quoted as 6-12 months.

And, in case a ridiculous 150° field of view isn't tempting enough for you, Xelmus also lists "Waterfall Bokeh" as a feature of Aura lenses, which "creates a dreamy, immersive depth, enhancing the emotional impact of each frame." If that's not with 21 grand, I don't know what is!

(Image credit: Xelmus)

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