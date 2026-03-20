Since the start of Nikon’s Z-mount mirrorless system, I’ve been enamoured with the lenses. Don’t get me wrong, the camera bodies are fantastic too, but it’s the mix of sharpness and bokeh that first caught my eye as a former Nikon DSLR shooter.

But what’s catching my eye right now is the price. As part of Adorama’s “Lens Madness” sale, several of Nikon’s best lenses are heavily discounted right now.

Case in point? Nikon’s best nifty fifty prime, the Z 50mm f/1.4 has dropped to under $500. While it’s not uncommon to find a 50mm f/1.8 under $500, the Z 50mm f/1.4 is a stunner of a portrait lens and an excellent compromise between a cheap budget lens and something like the Z 50mm f/1.2 S. In fact, the discount on the Z 50mm f/1.4 is so good that the lens is only $30 more than Nikon’s f/1.8 nifty fifty.

That’s not the only optic among the best Nikon Z lenses that have a healthy discount right now. The popular Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens now brings that bright aperture with zoom flexibility at a price under $1K.

Nikon’s best macro is the Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S that’s capable of 1:1 closeups, and that’s $250 off right now at just under $900.

Want something smaller? Even the pancake Z 26mm f/2.8 is on sale right now.

Buying a lens just because it’s on sale isn’t a smart move, but I’ve dug through the discounts to find the highly rated lenses that are most worth nabbing up in this spring lens sale. If you've been looking for a portrait prime, a flexible zoom, a macro lens, or a telephoto prime for the Nikon Z Mount, now may be the time to shop.

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