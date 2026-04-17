The best all-round Nikon camera has just dropped to its lowest price yet as the speedy full-frame mirrorless dips under $2K for the first time
The Nikon Z6 III mixes a full-frame sensor with excellent autofocus and burst speeds – and it just dropped to its lowest price yet in the US
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When the Nikon Z6III arrived on scene, it dazzled with features like a partially stacked sensor, excellent autofocus, and a gorgeous viewfinder. But those specs also came with a higher list price for the full-frame camera.
The Nikon Z6 III – which sits at the top of our list of the best Nikon cameras – has dipped to under $2,000 in the US, a $700 cut off the list price. According to Amazon price trackers, that’s the first time the full-frame mirrorless has dropped below $2K, making it the lowest price yet for the model.
While the Nikon Z6 III doesn’t have the higher resolution 45.7MP of the Z8 and Z9, the balance between price and features makes it the best Nikon camera for most people. The Z6 III’s 24.5MP full-frame sensor delivers excellent image quality, while the 20 fps RAW, 60 fps JPEG, and 120fps cropped burst modes can tackle any subject in front of its lens.
But the real reason the Nikon Z6 III would be on my short list if I was shopping for a full-frame mirrorless camera? The autofocus. When I tried the first Nikon Z6, I was wowed by the image quality but much less so by the performance. The third generation not only keeps up with – and in some cases surpasses – competing brands but the autofocus feels almost akin to the much pricier Z8 camera.
Where the Z6 III really shines is in low light. The camera’s autofocus is rated down to an impressive -10EV – and the mix of that full-frame sensor with a more modest resolution creates images that look quite clean at higher ISOs.
The Nikon Z6 III offers the best mix of image quality, performance, and price from Nikon's Z series. Several retailers have marked the full-frame body for $700 off, but B&H has it bundled with freebies, including one of my favorite messenger bags and a free SD card (which, less face it, are very pricey right now!) You can also find the deal at Adorama and Amazon.
Need a lens? Add another $450 to pair it with a 50mm f/1.4 prime or another $600 to add the 24-70mm f/4 kit lens..
Sample images shot on the Nikon Z6 III
Our biggest complaint about the Z6 III? The price jumped compared to the Z6 II by $500 in the US, and then tariffs sent the price even higher. Those upgrades felt worth the higher price and in line with competing models, but disappointing regardless.
A temporary $700 price drop brings it down to the list price of the older model for the first time – it’s a no-brainer buy for Nikon photographers looking for the best mix of speed, image quality, and price.
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Want something a bit more retro? Try the Nikon Zf. Need more resolution? Take a look at the Nikon Z8. Or, browse the best lenses for the Nikon Z6 III.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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