It looks like Sony shooters won't be the only ones shown some love by Thypoch as it has revealed that the 24-50mm f/2.8, the forthcoming, first-ever, autofocus (AF) zoom lens produced by a Chinese company will be made available for Nikon Z-mount and Leica M-mount too.

Thypoch made the announcement on Instagram with a post that also stated the coming 24-50mm f/2.8 zoom will be officially showcased at the NAB show which has just opened in Las Vegas.

While this marks the official unveiling of the lens, I actually got my hands on it back in March at The Photography & Video Show in Birmingham, UK.

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It was in the comments on the Instagram post where Nikon confirmed the wider roll-out of the 24-50mm zoom to camera systems beyond Sony, but made it clear that “E-mount comes first”.

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The announcement will come as great news to Nikon shooters as there’s currently only a limited selection of Z-mount lenses on the market which cover the 24-50mm focal length. Aside from the native Nikkor Z 25-50mm f/4-6.3, there’s the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III VXD G2, a compact, fast aperture standard zoom, but not much else.

The maximum f/2.8 aperture of the Thypoch lens should really hit the mark with Nikon users, especially when combined with what will likely be a very reasonable price – at least that’s my prediction.

Leica rangefinder shooters will be even happier as, currently, there's no native M-mount zoom lens dedicated to 24-50mm nor has any other third-party manufacturer tried to capture this segment of the market.

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Going back to the Instagram announcement, Thypoch also highlighted discounts on the Simera range, but there was no mention of any other lenses to be showcased at NAB later this week.

However, I think it’s a given that the recently revealed Ksana 35mm f/2 M-mount ASPH lens will also be officially unveiled. But guess what, I also had a play with this at The Photography & Video Show.

(Image credit: Future)

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