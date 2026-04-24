Top-performing 24-70mm zoom discontinued – this popular budget DSLR lens looks like it is leaving the market

Cheaper than flagship zooms but delivering high-quality performance, this DSLR 24-70mm lens is favored by both Canon and Nikon photographers – now listed as discontinued

A 24-70mm zoom lens is a staple in almost every photographer's kit bag, whether shooting on DSLR or mirrorless systems. Now, a popular budget DSLR version is disappearing from the market, leaving mirror-based photographers with fewer affordable options.

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art has been listed as discontinued by major Japanese retailers such as Map Camera and Yodobashi, signalling that one of the market's most accessible DSLR standard zoom lenses is reaching the end of its production cycle.

Built for three different camera mounts – Canon EF, Nikon F, and Sigma SA – the lens is also compatible with Sony E mount systems via the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 (EF-E Mount) adapter. At a price point of only $1,429 / £1,149, it positioned itself as a lower-cost yet high-quality option within Sigma's generation of pro DSLR zooms.

Article continues below

The high-end DSLR zoom

The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art was launched in 2017 and quickly became a popular choice among Canon and Nikon DSLR photographers.

What made it so widely used was its combination of strong optical performance and relatively low price tag, offering a high-quality alternative to more expensive flagship zoom lenses.

For context, an alternative zoom for Canon EF mount, for example, is the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM, available for $2,199 / £.1,999 A Nikon DSLR counterpart is the AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR, available for $2,246.95 / £.2,099.

With early signs of a product being discontinued, we often see discounts. But across US and UK retailers, there has been little to no movement from the already budget-friendly price tag.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While US photographers have the chance to save $30 on different variations of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art, the UK price has seen no movement yet. However, this may be one of the last chances to pick up this lens brand-new.

You might like...

Browse the best standard zoom lenses and the best lenses for travel photography.