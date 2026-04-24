Top-performing 24-70mm zoom discontinued – this popular budget DSLR lens looks like it is leaving the market
A 24-70mm f/2.8 zoom lens is a key kit piece for most photographers, but this DSLR version is now reaching the end of production
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A 24-70mm zoom lens is a staple in almost every photographer's kit bag, whether shooting on DSLR or mirrorless systems. Now, a popular budget DSLR version is disappearing from the market, leaving mirror-based photographers with fewer affordable options.
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art has been listed as discontinued by major Japanese retailers such as Map Camera and Yodobashi, signalling that one of the market's most accessible DSLR standard zoom lenses is reaching the end of its production cycle.
Built for three different camera mounts – Canon EF, Nikon F, and Sigma SA – the lens is also compatible with Sony E mount systems via the Sigma Mount Converter MC-11 (EF-E Mount) adapter. At a price point of only $1,429 / £1,149, it positioned itself as a lower-cost yet high-quality option within Sigma's generation of pro DSLR zooms.Article continues below
The high-end DSLR zoom
The Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art was launched in 2017 and quickly became a popular choice among Canon and Nikon DSLR photographers.
What made it so widely used was its combination of strong optical performance and relatively low price tag, offering a high-quality alternative to more expensive flagship zoom lenses.
For context, an alternative zoom for Canon EF mount, for example, is the EF 24-70mm f/2.8L II USM, available for $2,199 / £.1,999 A Nikon DSLR counterpart is the AF-S 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR, available for $2,246.95 / £.2,099.
With early signs of a product being discontinued, we often see discounts. But across US and UK retailers, there has been little to no movement from the already budget-friendly price tag.
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While US photographers have the chance to save $30 on different variations of the Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art, the UK price has seen no movement yet. However, this may be one of the last chances to pick up this lens brand-new.
Sigma 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art deals
🇺🇸 US
- Canon EF Mount: $1,399 (was $1,429) at B&H; Price match: Adorama
- Lens + Canon RF Mount Adapter Kit: $1,548 (was $1,578) at B&H
- Nikon F-Mount: $1,429 at B&H; Price match: Adorama
- Lens + Sony E Mount Adapter kit: $1,678 (was $1,708) at B&H
- Sigma SA Mount: $1,429.00 at B&H (special order)
🇬🇧 UK
- Canon EF Mount: £1,149 at Jessops; Price match: Wex (limited stock), Amazon (low stock), London Camera Exchange (stock on its way)
- Nikon F Mount: £1,149 at Jessops; Price match: Park Cameras, London Camera Exchange, Wex (special order), Amazon (low stock)
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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