"Probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world" now $500 off + 6 free products – is this your last chance to buy at a record-low price?

If you've been looking for a versatile, high-performance zoom lens, this stellar optic has just dropped to its lowest-ever price.

The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is now available for just $2,396.95 + free accessories (worth $147.84) at Adorama.

With this offer, you save $500 on the Z lens' regular price tag of $2,896.95 – a lens that we described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world… ever" in our review.

It could also be one of your last chances to buy, as major Japanese retailers are now listing the zoom as discontinued.

Save $500 Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S: was $2,896.95 now $2,396.95 at Adorama This Nikon Z lens is a pro-grade telephoto known for its stellar image quality, fast and silent autofocus, and rugged build. With superb handling, effective stabilization and versatile performance across genres, it's a true workhorse lens. Free accessories worth $147.84 include: Slinger Alpine 200 backpack, ProOptic 77mm filter kit, ProOptic lens cleaner, Flex lens shade, ProOptic care and cleaning kit, ProOptic lens cap tether

The Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S is known for its steep price tag, reflecting its specs and versatility – and it's easily one of the best Nikon telephoto lenses out there.

The Z 70-200mm f/2.8 builds on the legacy of the popular Nikon AF-S 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR DSLR lens, a go-to for pro Nikon shooters worldwide. This optic of the mirrorless S-line goes even further: it handles better, delivers sharper images and performs at a consistently high level.

Beyond its impressive technical specs, it's a true workhorse lens – versatile enough to cover multiple genres. So if your shooting style is consistent, this is a long-term investment that really pays off.

Optically, Nikon packed this lens with some serious glass: 21 elements in 18 groups, including two aspherical elements, six ED (extra-low dispersion) elements, a fluorite element, and an SR (short-wavelength refractive) element.

Autofocus is fast, accurate, smooth and super quiet, which also makes it appealing to videographers. And unlike many S-line lenses, this one doesn't rely solely on the camera body for stabilization. It features a built-in optical VR (vibration reduction) system that keeps performance solid, even at the longest zoom setting.

I spoke with Finnish landscape and astro landscape photographer Jonas Lindell, who uses this lens regularly. Despite sub-zero temperatures and tricky shooting conditions, he captures stunning images that really show what this lens is capable of. You can read the story here.

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You can read how a photographer beat sub-zero temperatures and perspective challenges with this superior Nikon telephoto zoom here.

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