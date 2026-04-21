I spent ages trying to decide between two Nikon Z super-telephoto zooms, and ended up buying something completely different…
I’ve been universally impressed by all of Nikon’s Z-system lenses but once in a while, I feel they’re not necessarily the best buy
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The biggest part of my day job is testing and reviewing lenses for Digital Camera World, and it’s been that way since the website began. Over the years, I’ve tested more lenses than I’ve had hot dinners, although I should admit that I major on salads. I usually get review samples of lenses on loan for about a month. It’s a bit of a heartbreak when some of them have to go back, I’m not too fussed about a few others, and there are some that I can’t wait to see the back of.
When it comes to cameras, I’ve tried pretty much all makes and models. I grew up with Nikon cameras and invested in Big N kit for my professional photography work, then switched to Canon cameras for a few years, and finally swapped back to Nikon when everything went mirrorless.
My current camera line-up includes a couple of Sony full-frame and APS-C format bodies but my go-to cameras are the Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z7 II and Nikon Z fc. I’d really like to trade in the Z7 II for a Nikon Z8 but don’t want to be greedy.Article continues below
Needless to say (I’ll say it anyway) I’ve built up a large collection of Nikon Z-mount prime and zoom lenses over the last few years. I’ve been highly impressed with the image quality and overall performance of pretty much every single Nikon Z-system lens that I’ve tested and reviewed. And I’ve tested pretty much all of them. However, my pockets aren’t deep enough for some of the more exotic glass, and Viltrox has become one of my favorite brands for high-quality prime lenses on a tight budget.
Part of my reasoning for buying cut-price Viltrox primes is that I find it hard to justify spending top-dollar on a lens that I’m only going to use occasionally. The same goes for buying one of the best 100-400mm lenses or best 150-600mm lenses. I like to dabble in motorsport and wildlife photography, but it’s definitely a hobby rather than part of something I do for a living. So what lens to buy?
I’ve spent hours trying to decide whether to buy the Nikon Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S or the Nikon Z 180-600mm f/5.6-6.3 VR. On paper, or whatever designers actually use for dreaming up new lenses these days, the Z 100-400mm is the better option. It’s one of Nikon’s premium S-line lenses with uncompromising build quality, performance and image excellence. It’s also relatively lightweight for its type, at 1,355g (excluding the removable tripod collar). The downsides are that the maximum telephoto reach of 400mm is relatively limited for really covering the distance, and it’s a definite heavyweight in terms of purchase price, at $2,947 / £2,499 / AU$4,399.
Enter the newer contender, in the relatively chunky shape of the Z 180-600mm. On a different sheet of paper, this looks the better option. Sure, it’s not an S-line lens but I’ve heard that some pro photographers swear by it. Compared with the Z 100-400mm, it has much longer maximum telephoto reach and, again, image quality and all-round performance are extremely satisfying. It’s also less expensive to buy at $2,197 / £1,799 / AU$2,999. However, it’s also significantly bigger and heavier, tipping the scales at 1,995g (again without the tripod collar). Given that motorsport and other events can last for hours on end and that I’m not keen on using a monopod as I find they restrict my movement to some extent, a lens of this weight can feel a bit of a strain.
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Decisions, decisions. How often will I actually use either of these lenses? I’m almost thinking that I’d be better off hiring one for occasional weekends, as and when I need it. But then Tamron threw a curved ball at me in the relatively diminutive, lightweight and inexpensive form of the Tamron 150-500mm f/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD, which costs around $1,199 / £1,099 / AU$2,199. Shop around a bit and in some world regions (mine included) the Tamron is only about half the price of the less expensive of the two Nikon options. Sure, it only stretches to 500mm instead of 600mm at the long end of its zoom range but I’m generally hard-pressed to tell the difference in practical shooting scenarios.
In its favor, the Tamron lens weighs in at a manageable 1,720g and is conveniently compact for stowage at 93x210mm. In terms of design, handling and performance, it boasts a fast VXD (Voice-coil eXtreme Torque) autofocus system, Tamron’s proprietary and highly acclaimed 5-stop VC (Vibration Compensation), high-tech BBAR G2 coatings, specialist glass elements, weather-seals and a fluorine coating on the front element. It’s also available in Fujifilm X and Sony E mount options, as well as Nikon Z.
All things considered, I felt that the Tamron was the right lens for me in terms of quality, handling, and performance. Equally important in this day and age, it also comes at the right price for what I’ll use it for, and for how often I’ll use it. I’m sold. I’ve put my money where my mouth is and am now onto the important business of drumming my fingers on my desk, waiting for the courier to arrive.
Matthew Richards is a photographer and journalist who has spent years using and reviewing all manner of photo gear. He is Digital Camera World's principal lens reviewer – and has tested more primes and zooms than most people have had hot dinners!
His expertise with equipment doesn’t end there, though. He is also an encyclopedia when it comes to all manner of cameras, camera holsters and bags, flashguns, tripods and heads, printers, papers and inks, and just about anything imaging-related.
In an earlier life he was a broadcast engineer at the BBC, as well as a former editor of PC Guide.
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