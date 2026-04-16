Here’s why I think rumors of a Nikon Z30 II releasing this summer make sense
Word on the street is that a Nikon Z30 II is incoming and with the Nikon Z50 II having been around for over a year and Nikon’s video ambitions, it makes good sense to me
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
In a couple of months, we’ll be celebrating the Nikon Z30’s fourth birthday, so it came as no surprise to see Digital Camera Info reporting on a rumor post by Camera Beta revolving around the registering of a new camera with the designation “N2324”.
The post explains that the heaviest Nikon camera rumors currently surround the Nikon Z9 II and Nikon Z30 II. And with the former supposedly pushed back until the tail end of the year, a second coming of Nikon’s vlogger-focused APS-C mirrorless seems more likely. However, I’d also note that the Nikon Zfc was released before the original Nikon Z30. And boy would I love to see a Nikon Zfc II.
If you’ll allow me to indulge in a little conjecture, I think there’s a strong possibility we will see either a Nikon Z30 II or Nikon Zfc II at some point this year, assuming Nikon follows a similar pattern to its first-gen APS-C mirrorless releases. You see, the original Nikon Z50 launched at the end of 2019.Article continues below
A little over a year and a half later, it launched the Nikon Zfc, and a year after that the Nikon Z30. If you don’t know, the Zfc and Z30 were essentially modified Z50 cameras, with almost exactly the same internals. The Zfc being a retro-themed camera and the Z30 a video/vlogging-centric camera.
This is important because Nikon released the Nikon Z50 II in November 2024. If history is to repeat itself, we will soon be due a new iteration of the Z50 II’s tech. However, the imaging landscape has changed quite a lot since the original Nikon Z50’s release. Video and video tech has become even more prominent and Nikon’s acquisition of RED has caused the company to invest much more in video features. Thus, it stands to reason that a Nikon Z30 II may take precedence right now.
I’d also argue that the Nikon Z30 is in need of an update more than the Nikon Zfc. By its very nature, the Nikon Zfc is a stills-first camera. And while it doesn’t boast the most cutting-edge imaging tech, it doesn’t really need to. It captures gorgeous photos and is one of the best-looking cameras on the market. In fact, I recently pushed this cheap retro camera to its limit on the streets of New York and it held up surprisingly well.
You might also like...
Interested in video? Here are the best cameras for vlogging and the best cameras for video. For more of my Nikon-themed ramblings: The decade-old Nikon D800 is still a beast, and here’s why.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.