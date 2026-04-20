Viltrox launches two new lenses, taking its Evo range from one to three prime numbers

The Viltrox AF 85mm f/2.0 Evo made quite a splash as the first lens in a new ‘evolutionary’ series, launched by the Chinese manufacturer in October 2025. Available for Nikon Z and Sony E-mount mirrorless cameras, it succeeds in shoehorning a quality optic into a compact and lightweight yet robust package, with high-end handling characteristics. As such it sits between the featherweight and super-inexpensive Viltrox ‘Air’ series of lenses, and the company’s top-flight ‘Pro’ and Lab’ series lenses. But as with most things in life, one is never enough.

Two new 35mm f/1.8 and 55mm f/1.8 Evo lenses in Nikon Z and Sony E mount options take the ‘evolutionary’ Viltrox line-up from one to three, joining the original 85mm f/2 prime. (Image credit: Viltrox)

Taking the line-up from one to three in number, a brace of new Evo primes launches in the shape of the Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.8 Evo II and the Viltrox AF 55mm f/1.8 Evo lenses. The shape, as well as the size, is actually a key factor, because all three lenses in the series are pretty much the same size and weight, as well as having the same handling layout and unified 58mm filter thread. That makes it easy to swap between lenses without interrupting the creative flow, as there’s no need to change your shooting style.

Pictured here together, all three lenses in the 35mm, 55mm and 85mm Evo line-up are virtually the same size and weight, and have identical handling characteristics. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Getting right down to it, the 35mm lens measures 69x76mm and weighs 330g for the FE version (69x78mm and 350g in Nikon Z). The almost identical 55mm lens has exactly the same dimensions for the two alternative mount options and is only marginally heavier at 365g or 385g in FE and Z versions, respectively. Optical similarities include both lenses being based on 13 elements which include one aspherical and two ED (Extra-low Dispersion) elements, and the 55mm lens adds two HR (High Refractive index) elements whereas the 35mm adds three. Both are claimed to have an APO (Apochromatic) design in which color fringing and axial chromatic aberration are effectively suppressed.

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Optically, the 35mm and 55mm Evo primes are designed to be apochromatic lenses. (Image credit: Viltrox)

Quick and virtually silent stepping motor-based autofocus is designed to support subject-detection modes in Nikon and Sony cameras, while keeping up with the action for tracking moving subjects. Handling extras include a dedicated aperture control ring, complete with an Auto position and a click/de-click switch. There’s also a customizable function button, which you can assign to the likes of AF-On and AF-Hold.

Handling extras include a dedicated aperture control ring, customizable function button and an AF/MF focus mode switch. (Image credit: Viltrox)

We were very impressed with the affordability of the original Viltrox AF 85mm f/2.0 Evo, which sells for $275 / £265 / AU$449. That’s about half the price of the faster, up-market Viltrox AF 85mm f/1.4 Pro. The new 35mm and 55mm lenses are little pricier than the 85mm Evo but still represent excellent value for money, considering their metal-barrelled, weather-sealed build quality and advanced handling characteristics, launching at $370 / £359 for the 55mm and $395 / £385 for the 35mm (AU$TBA).

Suited to both stills and video capture, all Evo lenses feature a click/de-click switch, enabling either one-third incremental aperture steps or smooth, stepless and silent operation. (Image credit: Viltrox)

In a nutshell, the 85mm Evo aims to be one of the best portrait lenses, the new 35mm aims to be among the best lenses for street photography, and the 55mm seeks to be one of the best standard primes. All of them are among the most affordable options in their respective categories.